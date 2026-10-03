Moscow unveils 'new doctrine' targeting Ukrainian civilians, Zelensky vows to respond with more energy strikes

In response to a new airstrike policy targeting Ukrainian civilians by Moscow, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Oct. 3 that Ukraine would increase attacks on Russian energy infrastructure.

Zelensky told Reuters that Ukrainian intelligence obtained documents revealing that Russian President Vladimir Putin issued a "new doctrine" allowing Russian forces to launch broader strikes against Ukrainian civilian targets this upcoming winter.

"We saw documents and we know that they allow them [to] ‌attack infrastructure ... logistics ... roads, schools, hospitals, to pressure people to leave the capital, leave different cities," Zelensky said. With this shift, Putin wants to appear strong even as Russian troops continue to lose ground while suffering massive casualties, said Zelensky.

The president's comments come as Russian forces have increasingly battered Ukrainian civilian infrastructure in recent weeks, including attacks on key bridges and medical and educational facilities.

In response to Moscow's changing tactics, Zelensky vowed to increase strikes on Russian energy sites, though without indiscriminately targeting Russian civilians.

"We have to respond in any way [we can]. With their attacks on our energy, we have to respond on their energy. First of all, oil refineries: what gives money to them for this war," Zelensky said. "But we will not respond, of course, just like them, on any civilian objects."

For weeks, U.S. President Donald Trump has been pressing Ukraine and Russia to halt energy strikes in order to help lower high oil prices brought on by his war with Iran. While Zelensky has expressed his willingness to try an energy ceasefire, the American president's pleas appear to have gained little traction in Moscow.

In order to help double down on striking Russian energy sites, Ukraine will continue to produce its own long-range ballistic missiles. On Oct. 1, Zelensky announced Ukraine's domestically developed FP-7 ballistic missile was used in combat against Russia for the first time.

Zelensky told Reuters he has already called on the missile's manufacturer, Fire Point, to prepare longer-range missiles.

"I said to them, where is my FP-9? We need the FP-9. And the FP-9 will be [ready] this autumn, I'm sure," Zelensky said.



On Oct. 3, Zelensky said Ukraine had responded to Russian strikes on civilian targets by using long-range missiles to hit a facility in Russia's Samara region as well as an "Iskander" missile systems in the Bryansk region.



"Russians continue to turn our infrastructure and everything that supports normal life into targets," said Zelensky. "It is important to note that our soldiers always find ways to respond justly to these attacks and to return the war to where it came from."