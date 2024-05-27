Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Spain, Volodymyr Zelensky, Diplomacy
Edit post

Zelensky arrives in Spain to sign bilateral security deal

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk May 27, 2024 1:16 PM 2 min read
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky (CL) and Spanish King Felipe VI (CR) during the former's arrival to Spain on May 27, 2024. (President Volodymyr Zelensky/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Spain for an official visit on May 27.

The Presidential Office published a video of Zelensky's arrival. The president was welcomed by King Felipe VI and other Spanish officials.

"I arrived in Spain to sign a bilateral security agreement and hold talks with Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez," Zelensky said on his Telegram channel.

Kyiv has already signed similar agreements with nine other countries.

"We will talk about the future of the defense cooperation, preparation of the new military aid package, and training for the Ukrainian soldiers," the president said.

According to Zelensky, he and Sanchez also plan to coordinate their steps ahead of the upcoming global peace summit and the European Council summit.

Madrid is further expected to unveil a new military aid package worth 1.13 billion euros ($1.23 billion), including Leopard 2 tanks and Patriot missiles, El Pais reported.

King Felipe and Queen Letizia are to host the Ukrainian head of state at the palace, and Zelensky is also due to meet Spanish parliamentary leaders.

This will be Zelensky's first visit to Spain since he took office in 2019.

The trip had originally been scheduled for mid-May but according to CNN Portugal, the change in plans was forced by the "serious internal situation in Ukraine at the moment."

Russia launched a new offensive on May 10 in northern Kharkiv Oblast. Moscow's forces had reportedly managed to advance as far as 10 kilometers (6 miles) into the region but had been halted by the first line of defense.

What to expect from Zelensky’s visit to Spain today
The trip had originally been scheduled for mid-May but according to CNN Portugal, the change in plans was forced by the “serious internal situation in Ukraine at the moment.”
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

1:05 PM

Russian strike hits Zaporizhzhia airport terminal.

A Russian attack on May 26 hit the Zaporizhzhia International Airport, said Volodymyr Marchuk, an official at the Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, in a comment for the Kyiv Independent on May 27.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
1:54 AM

Russia attacks 10 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces struck 10 communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast in 28 separate attacks throughout the day, the regional administration reported on May 26. No casualties were reported.
3:12 PM

Russian shell production three times greater than of Ukraine's allies.

Using publicly available data, consulting firm Bain & Company claims that Russian factories can produce or refurbish 4.5 million 152 mm shells for $1,000 per round this year. European countries and the U.S. are only expected to produce 1.3 million 155 mm shells combined at an average cost of $4,000 per unit.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.