Zelensky arrives in Spain to sign bilateral security deal

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Spain for an official visit on May 27.

The Presidential Office published a video of Zelensky's arrival. The president was welcomed by King Felipe VI and other Spanish officials.

"I arrived in Spain to sign a bilateral security agreement and hold talks with Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez," Zelensky said on his Telegram channel.

Kyiv has already signed similar agreements with nine other countries.

"We will talk about the future of the defense cooperation, preparation of the new military aid package, and training for the Ukrainian soldiers," the president said.

According to Zelensky, he and Sanchez also plan to coordinate their steps ahead of the upcoming global peace summit and the European Council summit.

Madrid is further expected to unveil a new military aid package worth 1.13 billion euros ($1.23 billion), including Leopard 2 tanks and Patriot missiles, El Pais reported.

King Felipe and Queen Letizia are to host the Ukrainian head of state at the palace, and Zelensky is also due to meet Spanish parliamentary leaders.

This will be Zelensky's first visit to Spain since he took office in 2019.

The trip had originally been scheduled for mid-May but according to CNN Portugal, the change in plans was forced by the "serious internal situation in Ukraine at the moment."

Russia launched a new offensive on May 10 in northern Kharkiv Oblast. Moscow's forces had reportedly managed to advance as far as 10 kilometers (6 miles) into the region but had been halted by the first line of defense.