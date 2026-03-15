Ukraine sanctions 10 Russian Paralympians, firms tied to Russian, Iranian arms industry

Ukraine has imposed sanctions on 10 Russian Paralympic athletes who fought in Russia’s war against Ukraine and promoted Kremlin propaganda, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on March 15.

The President's Office said the sanctioned athletes participated in Russia’s invasion and used sporting events to justify Moscow’s aggression and whitewash its crimes and occupation. The sanctions come as the 2026 Winter Paralympic Games closed on March 15, after Russia returned to the event under its national flag for the first time since the 2014 Sochi Games following the International Paralympic Committee’s vote in September to reinstate the Russian and Belarusian national Paralympic committees.

Ukraine also accused the IPC of pressuring Ukrainian athletes and restricting Ukrainian symbols at the 2026 Games. In a joint statement on March 11, Ukraine’s Foreign and Sports ministries called the organization’s conduct a "disgrace.

In addition to the athletes, Ukraine imposed sanctions on 130 individuals and 48 companies linked to Russia’s defense industry.

The list includes firms involved in supplying components for Russia’s Kometa satellite navigation system, which is used in drones, cruise and ballistic missiles, guided munitions, and aircraft used to attack Ukrainian cities.

The sanctions also target Iranian companies and citizens involved in producing drones and missiles used by Russia in its war against Ukraine.

According to the President’s Office, some of those sanctioned helped Russia establish and scale up production of Shahed-type attack drones on Russian territory and trained Russian operators who later carried out attacks on Ukrainian cities and energy infrastructure.