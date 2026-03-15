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Ukraine sanctions 10 Russian Paralympians, firms tied to Russian, Iranian arms industry

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by Tania Myronyshena
Ukraine sanctions 10 Russian Paralympians, firms tied to Russian, Iranian arms industry
Andrii Demchuk, 36, from Lviv, competes in the bronze medal match in men's wheelchair fencing, sabre A, during Paris Paralympics in France, on Sep. 3, 2024. (Christopher Occhicone / Ukrainian Paralympic Committee)

Ukraine has imposed sanctions on 10 Russian Paralympic athletes who fought in Russia’s war against Ukraine and promoted Kremlin propaganda, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on March 15.

The President's Office said the sanctioned athletes participated in Russia’s invasion and used sporting events to justify Moscow’s aggression and whitewash its crimes and occupation. The sanctions come as the 2026 Winter Paralympic Games closed on March 15, after Russia returned to the event under its national flag for the first time since the 2014 Sochi Games following the International Paralympic Committee’s vote in September to reinstate the Russian and Belarusian national Paralympic committees.

Ukraine also accused the IPC of pressuring Ukrainian athletes and restricting Ukrainian symbols at the 2026 Games. In a joint statement on March 11, Ukraine’s Foreign and Sports ministries called the organization’s conduct a "disgrace.

In addition to the athletes, Ukraine imposed sanctions on 130 individuals and 48 companies linked to Russia’s defense industry.

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The list includes firms involved in supplying components for Russia’s Kometa satellite navigation system, which is used in drones, cruise and ballistic missiles, guided munitions, and aircraft used to attack Ukrainian cities.

The sanctions also target Iranian companies and citizens involved in producing drones and missiles used by Russia in its war against Ukraine.

According to the President’s Office, some of those sanctioned helped Russia establish and scale up production of Shahed-type attack drones on Russian territory and trained Russian operators who later carried out attacks on Ukrainian cities and energy infrastructure.

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Russia back at Paralympics under national flag, its war veterans eye 2028 games
For the first time in 12 years, Russia will compete under its national flag at the 2026 Paralympic Games — a return that comes despite its ongoing all-out war against Ukraine and a pattern of doping scandals that led to the initial ban. “There is simply no justification for the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) to allow Russia and Belarus back while the invasion of Ukraine continues,” Global Athlete Director General Rob Koehler told the Kyiv Independent. “The IPC has blood on its hands
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
UkraineRussiaParalympiansSanctions against Russia
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Tania Myronyshena

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Tania Myronyshena is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent. She has written for outlets such as United24 Media, Ukrainer, Wonderzine, as well as for PEN Ukraine, a Ukrainian non-governmental organization. Before joining the Kyiv Independent, she worked as a freelance journalist with a focus on cultural narratives and human stories. Tania holds a B.A. in publishing and editing from Borys Hrinchenko Kyiv University.

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