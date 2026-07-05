Ukraine reportedly strikes Crimea substations, leaving occupied peninsula without power

Ukraine struck several substations in Crimea overnight on July 5, plunging the Russian-occupied territory into a blackout, social media channels reported.

The Bakhchysarai and the Zymyne substations were targeted in a Ukrainian overnight attack, Telegram news channel Exilenova Plus reported.

Earlier in the night, a blackout was reported throughout Crimea as a result of strikes on energy infrastructure, according to pro-Ukrainian channel Crimean Wind.

Ukraine regularly strikes military infrastructure deep within Russia and occupied territories in an effort to diminish Moscow's ability to continue waging its war.

A map of Russian-occupied Crimea. (The Kyiv Independent)

On July 3, Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) said that it had struck two Russian military air bases in occupied Crimea overnight, damaging or destroying at least seven military aircraft in its second reported attack on the Saky air base within a week.

Ukrainian drones struck seven hangars at the Saky air base where Russia stores Su-30SM, Su-30, and Su-24 fighter and bomber aircraft, according to the SBU. The agency said the strike destroyed or damaged at least seven aircraft.

During a 48-hour operation on July 1-2, Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces (USF) struck 12 power substations and one gas distribution station in Russian-occupied territories, USF Commander Robert "Madyar" Brovdi reported on July 2.

Kyiv considers energy sites to be valid military targets, enabling Russia's war against Ukraine.