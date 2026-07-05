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Ukraine reportedly strikes Crimea substations, leaving occupied peninsula without power

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by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn
Ukraine reportedly strikes Crimea substations, leaving occupied peninsula without power
What purports to be the aftermath of a reported Ukrainian strike on an electric substation in Bakhchysarai, Crimea overnight on July 5, 2026. (Exilenova Plus/Telegram)

Ukraine struck several substations in Crimea overnight on July 5, plunging the Russian-occupied territory into a blackout, social media channels reported.

The Bakhchysarai and the Zymyne substations were targeted in a Ukrainian overnight attack, Telegram news channel Exilenova Plus reported.

Earlier in the night, a blackout was reported throughout Crimea as a result of strikes on energy infrastructure, according to pro-Ukrainian channel Crimean Wind.

Ukraine regularly strikes military infrastructure deep within Russia and occupied territories in an effort to diminish Moscow's ability to continue waging its war.

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A map of Russian-occupied Crimea. (The Kyiv Independent)

On July 3, Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) said that it had struck two Russian military air bases in occupied Crimea overnight, damaging or destroying at least seven military aircraft in its second reported attack on the Saky air base within a week.

Ukrainian drones struck seven hangars at the Saky air base where Russia stores Su-30SM, Su-30, and Su-24 fighter and bomber aircraft, according to the SBU. The agency said the strike destroyed or damaged at least seven aircraft.

During a 48-hour operation on July 1-2, Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces (USF) struck 12 power substations and one gas distribution station in Russian-occupied territories, USF Commander Robert "Madyar" Brovdi reported on July 2.

Kyiv considers energy sites to be valid military targets, enabling Russia's war against Ukraine.

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Volodymyr Ivanyshyn

News Editor

Volodymyr Ivanyshyn is a news editor for The Kyiv Independent. He is pursuing an Honors Bachelor of Arts at the University of Toronto, majoring in political science with a minor in anthropology and human geography. Volodymyr holds a Certificate in Business Fundamentals from Rotman Commerce at the University of Toronto. He previously completed an internship with The Kyiv Independent.

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