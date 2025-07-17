Become a member
News Feed

Ukraine repatriates 1,000 bodies under Istanbul agreement with Russia

2 min read
Avatar
by Martin Fornusek
A picture of the repatriation operation released by Ukraine on July 17, 2025 (Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War)

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Ukraine has repatriated 1,000 bodies based on a deal concluded with Russia in Istanbul, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War (POWs) announced on July 17.

The news was also announced by Vladimir Medinsky, head of the Russian delegation in Istanbul, who further claimed that Ukraine handed over 19 bodies of Russian soldiers as part of the exchange.

Russia and Ukraine concluded a major agreement on the repatriation of around 6,000 bodies of fallen Ukrainian soldiers and citizens during peace talks in Istanbul on June 2.

That exchange, carried out in several phases, concluded on June 16, with 6,057 bodies returned to Ukraine under the deal.

Kyiv later said that Moscow included the bodies of several killed Russian soldiers in the transfer. Ukraine subsequently returned three killed Russian combatants to Russia.

The two rounds of Russian-Ukrainian peace talks in Istanbul in May and June failed to achieve any breakthrough toward ending the hostilities, though the two sides concluded agreements on new prisoner exchanges, including the largest swap of the war involving 1,000 captives on each side.

Kyiv has repeatedly urged Moscow to adopt an "all-for-all" prisoner exchange formula. While over 5,000 Ukrainians have been returned from Russian captivity since March 2022, Russia continues to resist a comprehensive swap.

Article image
UkraineRussiaWarUkrainian POWs
Avatar
Martin Fornusek

Senior News Editor

Martin Fornusek is a news editor at the Kyiv Independent. He has previously worked as a news content editor at the media company Newsmatics and is a contributor to Euromaidan Press. He was also volunteering as an editor and translator at the Czech-language version of Ukraïner. Martin studied at Masaryk University in Brno, Czechia, holding a bachelor's degree in security studies and history and a master's degree in conflict and democracy studies.

Read more

