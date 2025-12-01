Ukraine rejects Kazakhstan's criticism over drone strike on Russian oil terminal

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry said on Dec. 1 that none of its actions target Kazakhstan or any other third country, responding to Astana's protest over a Nov. 29 drone strike that damaged the Caspian Pipeline Consortium's marine terminal in Russia's Novorossiysk.

Kazakhstan condemned the strike as an attack on "an exclusively civilian facility" and said it harmed bilateral relations.

The consortium operates a key pipeline that links Kazakhstan's western oil fields with the Russian port, where the terminal halted shipments after a naval drone attack damaged one of its mooring points.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi said Kyiv acknowledged Kazakhstan's concerns but stressed that all Ukrainian operations focus on countering Russia's full-scale invasion.

"No actions by Ukraine are directed against Kazakhstan or other third parties — all of Ukraine's efforts are focused on repelling full-scale Russian aggression," the statement reads.

Kyiv did not claim responsibility for the Nov. 29 strike.

The ministry pointed out that Kazakhstan has not publicly condemned Russian strikes on Ukrainian civilians, residential buildings, or energy sites. It added that Ukraine remains committed to maintaining friendly ties with Kazakhstan, citing strong historical connections.

"We urge all parties to focus their efforts on compelling the aggressor to end its criminal war against our state and people as soon as possible," the ministry added.

Astana, a Russian ally in the Collective Security Treaty Organization, declared neutrality in the war.

Kazakhstan has avoided recognizing Russia's illegal annexation of Ukrainian territories and has sought to limit exposure to secondary sanctions affecting trade with Moscow.

The drone strike was the third attack on the consortium's infrastructure in recent months.

A drone hit its city office in September, and another damaged the marine terminal's administrative building on Nov. 25. The latest incident forced Novorossiysk port authorities to halt loading operations and move tankers out of the harbor.

The terminal is one of the region's most important export corridors, and the damage adds pressure on Russia's ability to ship oil — a sector that Kyiv has increasingly targeted as part of its effort to weaken Moscow's economy.