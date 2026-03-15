Ukraine plans anti-drone protection for 600 kilometers of front-line roads

Ukraine plans to introduce anti-drone protective netting along about 600 kilometers (373 miles) of front-line roads critical for military logistics and medical evacuation, Deputy Prime Minister Oleksii Kuleba said on March 15.

Kuleba said the protected routes will include key logistical corridors used to supply Ukrainian forces and evacuate wounded soldiers.

The project is being coordinated by the Infrastructure Ministry, the Defense Ministry, and the Health Ministry, which jointly identified priority logistical routes and evacuation corridors requiring additional protection.

The initiative will require more than 12.8 billion hryvnias ($300 million), Kuleba said, adding that the government is working on a joint financing mechanism with the Defense Ministry.

Anti-drone netting is already used on some exposed roads near the front, where it is installed as overhead corridors along supply routes often targeted by Russia to catch or deflect drones before they strike vehicles or personnel.

On Feb. 25, Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov said Ukraine planned to add another 4,000 kilometers (2,485 miles) by the end of 2026, with priority given to roads sustaining logistics and communities near the line of contact.

The announcement comes as Ukraine ramps up road repair works across the country following winter damage.

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said that more than 518,000 square meters of road damage have been repaired since the beginning of the year.

The government plans to increase the pace of road repairs from 60,000 square meters per day to 150,000 square meters by the end of March, Svyrydenko said.

According to officials, priority is being given to key national logistics routes, international transport corridors, and roads used for defense logistics.