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Progress in Ukraine peace talks chaotic as Washington officials unable to travel, Zelensky says

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by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn
Progress in Ukraine peace talks chaotic as Washington officials unable to travel, Zelensky says
President Volodymyr Zelensky delivers a speech during a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron (unseen) at the Elysee Presidential Palace in Paris on March 13, 2026. (Ludovic Marin / Pool / AFP via Getty Images)

The negotiation process to end Russia's war against Ukraine has become increasingly chaotic, with White House officials unable to travel due to U.S. strikes on Iran and Russian representatives unwilling to visit the U.S. for talks, President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

"(T)he war and the security situation don't allow (White House officials) to leave the U.S. now," Zelensky said, according to Unian.

Russia has refused to hold trilateral talks in the U.S. and has instead proposed meeting in Switzerland or Turkey, Zelensky said.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's delegation is ready to travel to Washington and Miami for a trilateral summit, he added.

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Despite Russia's unwillingness to meet for trilateral talks in the U.S., Kremlin envoy Kirill Dmitriev held talks with representatives of U.S. President Donald Trump in Florida on March 11.

The most recent meeting between Ukraine, Russia, and the U.S. took place on Feb. 16 in Geneva. Another round of talks planned for late February and later moved to early March was postponed shortly before the U.S. launched joint strikes on Iran with Israel.

Before the strikes on Iran, Zelensky said that the subsequent round of trilateral peace talks would likely take place in Abu Dhabi in early March.

Zelensky said on March 4 that peace talks between Ukraine, Russia, and the U.S. are on hold due to the war between Washington and Tehran.

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"We continue to engage with the United States practically on a daily basis. For now, because of the situation with Iran, the necessary signals for a trilateral meeting haven't come yet," he said.

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The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
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Volodymyr Ivanyshyn

News Editor

Volodymyr Ivanyshyn is a news editor for The Kyiv Independent. He is pursuing an Honors Bachelor of Arts at the University of Toronto, majoring in political science with a minor in anthropology and human geography. Volodymyr holds a Certificate in Business Fundamentals from Rotman Commerce at the University of Toronto. He previously completed an internship with The Kyiv Independent.

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