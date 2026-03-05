Trilateral peace talks on hold as Ukraine waits for US amid Iran war, Zelensky says

Trilateral peace talks between Ukraine, Russia, and the U.S. are on hold due to the war between Washington and Tehran, President Volodymyr Zelensky said March 4.

"We continue to engage with the United States practically on a daily basis. For now, because of the situation with Iran, the necessary signals for a trilateral meeting haven't come yet," he said in an evening address.

The U.S. and Israel launched strikes against Iran on Feb. 28 following weeks of anti-government protests in the country. The attack came after talks between Washington and Tehran failed to reach an agreement on Iran's nuclear enrichment program.

U.S. efforts to broker a peace deal between Ukraine and Russia intensified over the winter and have slowed down in recent weeks.

"(A)s soon as the security situation and the broader political context allow us to resume the trilateral diplomatic work, it will be done. Ukraine is ready for it," Zelensky said.

Ukrainian and U.S. officials met in Geneva on Feb. 26 to discuss progress toward the next stage of trilateral negotiations.

Before U.S. strikes on Iran, Zelensky said that the subsequent round of trilateral peace talks would likely take place in Abu Dhabi in early March.

Russia has continued to issue maximalist demands in peace talks as it continues to wage its war against Ukraine.