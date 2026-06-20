Ukraine launches database with 'deep technical data' of Russian weapons to share with allies

Kyiv has launched a database of "deep technical data" on Russian weapons to share with allies, Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov said June 19.

"Ukraine launches TrophyLab: we are opening access to captured Russian weapon technologies for our global partners. Every missile, drone, and vehicle seized on the battlefield is now a source of knowledge for the free world," Fedorov said in a post to X.

Russia regularly strikes Ukrainian cities with its missiles and drones, leaving debris from weapons, including Moscow's coveted Oreshnik missile.

"Through this secure platform, allied governments, labs, and defense tech manufacturers gain access to deep technical data, reports, and vulnerabilities. Users can also request physical equipment for testing, significantly shortening the development cycle for countermeasures," Fedorov announced.

"What was meant to be the enemy's secret advantage is being dismantled to defend democracy," he added.

Ukraine has worked to showcase the strategic advantage of its weapons and military technology, which have been tested through first-hand battlefield experience against Russia.

European defense firms and Ukrainian weapons manufacturers have partnered on the production of military equipment.

Under the new Brave France initiative, Ukrainian and French defense companies are set to receive 20 million euros ($23 million) to develop missiles, unmanned systems, and counter-air technologies, Ukraine's Brave1 defense-tech platform announced June 17.

Ukraine has also cooperated with Gulf countries amid the war between the U.S. and Iran.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on April 8 that Ukraine deployed military experts to multiple Middle Eastern countries, helping shoot down Iranian-made Shahed drones in exchange for fuel and interceptor drones.

Russia uses its own Shahed-type drones in its attacks against Ukraine.