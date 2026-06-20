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Ukraine launches database with 'deep technical data' of Russian weapons to share with allies

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by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn
Ukraine launches database with 'deep technical data' of Russian weapons to share with allies
Russian Defence Ministry officials show off the Russia's 9M729 cruise missile at the military Patriot Park outside Moscow on January 23, 2019. (Vasily Maximov/AFP via Getty Images)

Kyiv has launched a database of "deep technical data" on Russian weapons to share with allies, Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov said June 19.

"Ukraine launches TrophyLab: we are opening access to captured Russian weapon technologies for our global partners. Every missile, drone, and vehicle seized on the battlefield is now a source of knowledge for the free world," Fedorov said in a post to X.

Russia regularly strikes Ukrainian cities with its missiles and drones, leaving debris from weapons, including Moscow's coveted Oreshnik missile.

"Through this secure platform, allied governments, labs, and defense tech manufacturers gain access to deep technical data, reports, and vulnerabilities. Users can also request physical equipment for testing, significantly shortening the development cycle for countermeasures," Fedorov announced.

"What was meant to be the enemy's secret advantage is being dismantled to defend democracy," he added.

Ukraine has worked to showcase the strategic advantage of its weapons and military technology, which have been tested through first-hand battlefield experience against Russia.

European defense firms and Ukrainian weapons manufacturers have partnered on the production of military equipment.

Under the new Brave France initiative, Ukrainian and French defense companies are set to receive 20 million euros ($23 million) to develop missiles, unmanned systems, and counter-air technologies, Ukraine's Brave1 defense-tech platform announced June 17.

Ukraine has also cooperated with Gulf countries amid the war between the U.S. and Iran.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on April 8 that Ukraine deployed military experts to multiple Middle Eastern countries, helping shoot down Iranian-made Shahed drones in exchange for fuel and interceptor drones.

Russia uses its own Shahed-type drones in its attacks against Ukraine.

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UkraineRussiaMykhailo FedorovDefense techDefense IndustryDefense MinistryEuropean allies
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Volodymyr Ivanyshyn

News Editor

Volodymyr Ivanyshyn is a news editor for The Kyiv Independent. He is pursuing an Honors Bachelor of Arts at the University of Toronto, majoring in political science with a minor in anthropology and human geography. Volodymyr holds a Certificate in Business Fundamentals from Rotman Commerce at the University of Toronto. He previously completed an internship with The Kyiv Independent.

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