Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Latvia, Baltic countries, Denys Shmyhal, Military aid
Edit post

Shmyhal arrives in Latvia, meets Latvian PM

by Martin Fornusek April 4, 2024 10:54 AM 2 min read
Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and Latvian Prime Minister Evika Silina in Riga, Latvia on April 4, 2024. (PM Denys Shmyhal/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal arrived in Riga, Latvia, and met with his Latvian counterpart, Evika Silina, Shmyhal said on his Telegram channel on April 4.

The two leaders discussed bilateral cooperation between Ukraine and Latvia, including military assistance, according to Shmyhal.

Ukraine's head of government's trip to Latvia follows his visit to neighboring Estonia, where he met Estonian President Alar Karis.

"The Latvian society supports Ukraine because we see ourselves in it. We remember the struggle against the Soviet empire," Silina said during a joint press conference with Shmyhal.

By April, Riga's military assistance to Ukraine will amount to 372 million euros (around $400 million), the Latvian prime minister said, pledging to commit %0.25 of the country's gross domestic product (GDP) to aid Kyiv every year.

Latvia's neighbor, Estonia, previously made the same commitment.

Visit KI Insights to learn more and subscribe to the insider weekly newsletter
visit ki insights

"Latvia also plans to continue helping Ukraine further, and we are preparing the next defense aid package this month," Silina said, saying that Riga will supply Kyiv with ammunition and other equipment.

Speaking on the topic of the Latvian-led drone coalition, Silina revealed that the initiative soon plans to deliver 1 million euros ($1.1 million) worth of combat drones to Ukraine.

Riga has also pledged 10 million euros ($11 million) to the Czech-led initiative to purchase the sorely needed artillery shells for Ukraine, the Latvian prime minister reminded.

Earlier this week, the Latvian government approved 5.3 million euros (roughly $5.7 million) in support of Ukraine's reconstruction in 2024, namely in Chernihiv Oblast, as well as 4.3 million euros ($4.6 million) in defense assistance via the European Peace Facility.

Speaking at the press conference, Shmyhal said that he and Silina discussed how to provide a "new impulse" for the joint production of 155 mm artillery shells in Latvia or in other joint ventures.

"We are happy that among our Latvian colleagues, we find complete understanding, a united position, and the same values," Shmyhal said, extending Kyiv's thanks for Riga's support.

Estonian president: Ukraine’s right to attack military targets in Russia ‘entirely legitimate’
During a meeting with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal in Tallinn on April 3, Estonian President Alar Karis reaffirmed support for Ukraine’s attacks on military targets in Russia, stating that it was “perfectly legitimate for the Ukrainian forces to destroy infrastructure critical to the Russi…
The Kyiv IndependentDmytro Basmat
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
10:59 PM

Russian, French defense ministers call for first time since 2022.

French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu held a call with his Russian counterpart Sergey Shoigu, and expressed "France's solidarity with the victims" of the mass shooting at the Crocus City concert hall outside Moscow on March 22, Le Monde reported on April 3.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.