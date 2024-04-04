Shmyhal arrives in Latvia, meets Latvian PM

This audio is created with AI assistance

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal arrived in Riga, Latvia, and met with his Latvian counterpart, Evika Silina, Shmyhal said on his Telegram channel on April 4.

The two leaders discussed bilateral cooperation between Ukraine and Latvia, including military assistance, according to Shmyhal.

Ukraine's head of government's trip to Latvia follows his visit to neighboring Estonia, where he met Estonian President Alar Karis.

"The Latvian society supports Ukraine because we see ourselves in it. We remember the struggle against the Soviet empire," Silina said during a joint press conference with Shmyhal.

By April, Riga's military assistance to Ukraine will amount to 372 million euros (around $400 million), the Latvian prime minister said, pledging to commit %0.25 of the country's gross domestic product (GDP) to aid Kyiv every year.

Latvia's neighbor, Estonia, previously made the same commitment.

"Latvia also plans to continue helping Ukraine further, and we are preparing the next defense aid package this month," Silina said, saying that Riga will supply Kyiv with ammunition and other equipment.

Speaking on the topic of the Latvian-led drone coalition, Silina revealed that the initiative soon plans to deliver 1 million euros ($1.1 million) worth of combat drones to Ukraine.

Riga has also pledged 10 million euros ($11 million) to the Czech-led initiative to purchase the sorely needed artillery shells for Ukraine, the Latvian prime minister reminded.

Earlier this week, the Latvian government approved 5.3 million euros (roughly $5.7 million) in support of Ukraine's reconstruction in 2024, namely in Chernihiv Oblast, as well as 4.3 million euros ($4.6 million) in defense assistance via the European Peace Facility.

Speaking at the press conference, Shmyhal said that he and Silina discussed how to provide a "new impulse" for the joint production of 155 mm artillery shells in Latvia or in other joint ventures.

"We are happy that among our Latvian colleagues, we find complete understanding, a united position, and the same values," Shmyhal said, extending Kyiv's thanks for Riga's support.