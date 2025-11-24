0 out of 25,000

Quality journalism takes work — and a community that cares.
Help us reach 25,000 members by the end of 2025.

KI logo
Tuesday, November 25, 2025
War

Ukraine charges 4 Russians in absentia with war crimes for role in deadly missile strike on Kryvyi Rih playground

2 min read
Avatar
by The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukraine charges 4 Russians in absentia with war crimes for role in deadly missile strike on Kryvyi Rih playground
Flowers and toys at a playground in Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine, on April 11, 2025, in memory of children killed by a Russian missile. (Stringer / Anadolu via Getty Images)

Ukrainian authorities have filed in absentia charges against four Russians who they say were responsible for a devastating missile strike on a playground in Kryvyi Rih in April that killed 20 people including nine children.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) announced the charges on Nov. 24, naming Colonel-General Aleksei Kim, Vice Admiral Aleksandr Peshkov, Rear Admiral Aleksei Petrushin and Colonel Aleksandr Kisiedobryev as those responsible for the Iskander ballistic missile strike.

"Comprehensive measures are ongoing to hold the command of Russian forces accountable for crimes against our state," the SBU's Telegram post announcing the charges said.

The April attack claimed the lives of 20 residents, including nine children. An industrial town in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Kryvyi Rih is perhaps most notable today as the hometown of President Volodymyr Zelensky and many of his former colleagues at Kvartal 95, the film studio that made him famous.

Ukraine has charged a vast array of Russian citizens and perceived sympathizers with various criminal activities in absentia. These range from Chechen warlord Ramzan Kadyrov to Russian-American journalist Masha Gessen.

Ukraine has struggled with the actual extradition process. In June, Ukraine and the Council of Europe signed on to a special tribunal that would in theory expand the legal might and range of these prosecutions.

However, Europe has also had limited success arresting Russians unless they actually live inside Europe themselves. The vast majority of war crimes cases against Russians remain for the time being strictly symbolic.

Recent maneuvering surrounding the peace negotiations that would offer "full amnesty for actions during the war" could render all of these moot.

The War They Play
Article imageKI short logoOlesia Bida
SBUKryvyi RihIskander MissileMissile attackDnipropetrovsk OblastCivilian casualties
Avatar
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Tuesday, November 25
Show More

Editors' Picks