Ukraine imposes sanctions on Russian officials, energy companies, including Rosatom

President Volodymyr Zelensky signed two decrees on Aug. 8 imposing sanctions against 18 individuals and 17 legal entities tied to Russia's energy sector.

Zelensky enacted the Aug. 8 decision of the National Security and Defense Council on imposing "personal special economic and other restrictive measures."

The latest Ukrainian sanctions targeted those involved in integrating the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant into Russia's power grid, taking part in the seizure of the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant, and manufacturing or servicing dual-use nuclear equipment.

Others were linked to the export of enriched uranium via subsidiaries in Switzerland, Cyprus, the Netherlands, and Finland. The sanctions were also imposed on the Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom and Gazpromneft subsidiaries operating in Russia, Central Asia, and the EU.

Additional targets include companies supporting Russia's "shadow fleet," oil traders bypassing the price cap, and manufacturers supplying equipment to the Russian military-industrial complex.

Vladislav Vlasiuk, the president's representative on sanctions policy, said the latest sanctions are "100% synchronized" with U.S. restrictions.

"We believe that aligning sanctions between Ukraine and key partners is essential to preserving their effectiveness. Ukraine has already fully — 100% — synchronized with U.S. sanctions imposed in 2025, particularly those adopted on Jan. 10 and 15," Vlasiuk said.

On Jan. 15, the U.S. Treasury targeted actors involved in sanctions evasion between China and Russia. Earlier, on Jan. 10, the U.S. and U.K. imposed major sanctions on Russia's oil industry, hitting nearly 200 "shadow fleet" vessels and key companies.

Both waves of sanctions were imposed during Joe Biden's presidency. After the Jan. 20 inauguration, Donald Trump did not introduce new sanctions that significantly impacted Russia's economy or its war efforts in Ukraine.