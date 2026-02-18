KI logo
War

Ukraine hits 6 Russian military targets, including S-300VM missile launcher, General Staff says

by Kateryna Hodunova
An S-300VM anti-ballistic missile system stands parked in the street during a Victory Day rehearsal in Moscow, Russia, on June 17, 2020. (Photo credit: Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Ukrainian forces struck six Russian military targets over the past two days, Ukraine's General Staff said on Feb. 18, including overnight attacks on military facilities in Russian-occupied territories.

The General Staff said the strikes included a cluster of Russian drones near the village of Trudove and targeted a drone workshop in the town of Tokmak in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, according to the report.

Other strikes hit a Russian communications hub in the village of Staromlynivka and a concentration of military equipment in the city of Donetsk in Donetsk Oblast.

The General Staff also confirmed that a Feb. 17 strike near Mariupol destroyed a launcher for the S-300VM anti-aircraft missile system, also known as the Antey-2500, with an estimated value of at least $120 million.

The system is capable of intercepting short- and medium-range ballistic, aeroballistic, and cruise missiles.

In addition, Ukrainian forces struck on Feb. 17 drone control centers in the village of Salne in Russia's Kursk Oblast and in the village of Rodynske in Russian-occupied Donetsk Oblast.

Ukrainian drones also recently targeted a Russian facility in Tver Oblast that produces fuel components for Kh-55 and Kh-101 cruise missiles, according to a source in the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) familiar with the operation.

The strike hit the Redkino Experimental Plant, which manufactures Decilin-M rocket fuel and fuel additives for diesel and aviation kerosene. The attack underscores Ukraine's focus on disrupting Russia's advanced missile production and military logistics.

Ukraine routinely strikes Russian military facilities, as well as oil infrastructure that helps Russia finance its war and supply the Russian army with weapons, fuel, and equipment.

UkraineRussiaRussian-occupied UkraineRussian lossesUkrainian armed forcesRussian armed forces
Kateryna Hodunova

News Editor

Kateryna Hodunova is a News Editor at the Kyiv Independent. She previously worked as a sports journalist in several Ukrainian outlets and was the deputy chief editor at Suspilne Sport. Kateryna covered the 2022 Olympics in Beijing and was included in the Special Mentions list at the AIPS Sport Media Awards. She holds a bachelor's degree in political journalism from Taras Shevchenko University and a master's degree in political science from the National University of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy.

