Ukraine signs drone cooperation deals with 3 NATO countries

Editor's note: The story has been updated with the latest details.

Ukraine signed major defense cooperation agreements with Estonia, Denmark, and the Netherlands under the Drone Deal framework, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on July 7.

Zelensky penned the deals with Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, and Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Ankara.

"This agreement is not only a way to accelerate cooperation between our countries. It is also a step forward and a sign of trust, as we are signing such an agreement with a very close friend, which means a lot," the Ukrainian leader commented on the deal with Estonia.

The agreements are part of Ukraine's broader push to expand drone technology cooperation with partners in Europe and beyond, as it shares its war-tested experience in unmanned systems.

Under the deals, Kyiv agreed to develop joint production with the three NATO partners, as well as broader defense cooperation.

Earlier in the summit, the president underscored Ukraine's growing role as a security provider, arguing that this would make the country a "natural" member of the alliance.

"Today we signed a landmark drone agreement," Michal said. "It strengthens Estonia's defense, creates new opportunities for our defense industry, and helps us support Ukraine even better."

Jetten commented that the deal "provides the basis for broad, structural cooperation between Ukraine and the Netherlands in the area of joint drone production and broader defense cooperation."

Zelensky also said he and Frederiksen discussed strengthening air defenses and building a European anti-ballistic system — an increasingly urgent topic as Kyiv faces critical shortages of Patriot missiles.

Ukraine has signed six drone deals in recent months, including with Middle Eastern partners seeking drone defense expertise in the face of Iranian attacks, as well as with NATO members Latvia and Lithuania.

Zelensky also discussed preparations for future Drone Deals with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and Finnish President Alexander Stubb on the sidelines of the NATO summit.