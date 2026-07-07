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Zelensky lands in Turkey for NATO summit, Trump meeting

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by Martin Fornusek
Zelensky lands in Turkey for NATO summit, Trump meeting
President Volodymyr Zelensky is welcomed by the Turkish Minister of Culture and Tourism, Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, at Esenboga Airport ahead of the 36th NATO Heads of State and Government Summit and is welcomed in Ankara, Turkey, on July 7, 2026. (Metin Aktas/Anadolu via Getty Images)

President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Ankara on July 7 for the two-day NATO summit, where he is expected to meet U.S. President Donald Trump and seek to drum up support for Ukraine.

The summit takes place shortly after Russia launched yet another deadly attack against Kyiv, while Ukrainian air defenses are said to have run out of U.S.-made Patriot missile interceptors.

"We expect a strong and productive NATO Summit. Decisions are needed now that will provide greater protection for our people, more capabilities for our defense, and even stronger security cooperation between Ukraine, Europe, and the United States," Zelensky said on X.

Zelensky is first scheduled to attend the NATO Defense Industry Forum on July 7, where he will meet NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and other allied leaders. Kyiv is expected to sign new drone defense cooperation deals with European partners at the event, according to Zelensky's office.

The following day, the Ukrainian president will meet his U.S. counterpart to discuss a possible path toward ending the war with Russia, two people familiar with the planning told the Kyiv Independent.

One of Ukraine's main priorities during the meeting will be Kyiv's lack of Patriot interceptors, one official said.

During the summit, the allies are also expected to pledge 70 billion euros ($80 billion) in annual defense aid for Ukraine for 2026 and 2027, a sum that includes no financial contributions from the U.S.

There are concerns, however, that the war in Ukraine will once again be overshadowed by a widening rift between Trump and European allies.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio previously said Trump would use the event to voice displeasure with NATO allies who refused to back his war against Iran.

The allies are also expected to review progress toward the new defense spending target of 5% of GDP agreed last year in The Hague, and assess how to translate these funds into increased defense production.

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Martin Fornusek

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Martin Fornusek is a reporter for the Kyiv Independent, specializing in international and regional politics, history, and disinformation. Based in Lviv, Martin often reports on international politics, with a focus on analyzing developments related to Ukraine and Russia. His career in journalism began in 2021 after graduating from Masaryk University in Brno, Czechia, earning a Master's degree in Conflict and Democracy Studies. Martin has been invited to speak on Times Radio, France 24, Czech Television, and Radio Free Europe. He speaks English, Czech, and Ukrainian.

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Tuesday, July 7
Zelensky lands in Turkey for NATO summit, Trump meeting.

"We expect a strong and productive NATO Summit. Decisions are needed now that will provide greater protection for our people, more capabilities for our defense, and even stronger security cooperation between Ukraine, Europe, and the United States," President Volodymyr Zelensky said on X.

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