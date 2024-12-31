Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Black Sea, Helicopter, Russian losses, Magura drone
Ukrainian sea drone downs Russian helicopter with anti-air missile in first strike of its kind

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 31, 2024 11:42 AM 2 min read
The moment a Russia Mi-8 helicopter is hit by SeeDragon missiles launched by a Magura naval drone. Dec. 31, 2024. (HUR/YouTube)
Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) destroyed a Russian aerial target with the Ukrainian-made Magura V5 naval strike drone for the first time, HUR reported on Dec. 31.

During a battle in the Black Sea off the Western tip of occupied Crimea, the special unit Group 13 launched SeeDragon missiles from the Magura drone. The unit downed a Russian Mi-8 helicopter and hit another helicopter, although the latter was able to fly back to the airbase.

A video from the battle shows the moment the missiles locked onto the helicopter before it exploded and crashed into the sea.

The Magura drone has helped Ukraine push back against Russia’s Black Sea Fleet by striking dozens of ships this year. They have been in operation since the summer of 2023.

It can cover a distance of more than 800 kilometers (500 miles), reach a speed of 80 km/h (50 mph), and is capable of carrying a 250-kilogram warhead. Each one is 5.5 meters long and costs approximately 10 million hryvnias ($240,000).

In June, HUR announced that the drones had been modified to operate anti-aircraft missiles, presenting a serious threat to the Russian air force over the Black Sea.

Ukraine previously destroyed several notable Russian ships with Magura drones, including a landing ship Caesar Kunikov, a Sergei Kotov patrol ship, high-speed Serna and Akula landing crafts, and a Tarantul-class Ivanovets missile corvette.

NATO to strengthen Baltic Sea military presence following suspected underwater cable sabotage
NATO allies met on Dec. 30 to address the security of critical infrastructure in the Baltic Sea, following damage to undersea cables connecting Estonia and Finland several days earlier.
The Kyiv IndependentOlena Goncharova
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
