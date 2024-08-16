Introducing official merch from the Kyiv Independent Shop Now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Magura drone, Black Sea Fleet, Black Sea, Ukraine's military intelligence, War
Edit post

Ukraine's Magura drones have reportedly struck 18 Russian ships throughout war

by Martin Fornusek August 16, 2024 2:09 PM 2 min read
A Ukrainian serviceman of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine launches a naval drone, Magura, during a demonstration for journalists in Ukraine on April 13, 2024. (Vitalii Nosach/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Ukraine's Magura V5 naval drones have managed to hit 18 Russian Navy vessels during the full-scale war, according to comments by a member of Ukraine's military intelligence agency (HUR) for DW published on Aug. 16.

HUR's Magura drones of the Security Service of Ukraine's (SBU) Sea Baby drones are key tools that allowed Kyiv to undermine Russia's overwhelming naval dominance in the Black Sea.

Speaking in a video with a covered face and presented only by the codename "Thirteenth," the commander of the special unit Group 13 said Magura drones had struck 18 Russian vessels in a year and a half. Nine of them reportedly suffered "irreversible damage."

The Magura drone was first presented at the International Defense Industry Fair (IDEF) in Istanbul in July 2023, a little over one year ago. It is unclear whether this was a mistake on Thirteen's part or whether the drone had been unofficially in use before being unveiled at the fair.

The Magura drone can cover a distance of more than 800 kilometers (500 miles), reach a speed of 80 km/h (50 mph), and is capable of carrying a 250-kilogram warhead.

"We didn't try to strengthen the warhead to destroy a ship with one hit," Thirteenth explained.

"We took another approach: we attacked in a swarm, carrying out five or more hits on large ships to cause critical damage."

Thirteenth also pointed out that the Russian Black Sea Fleet was forced to pull all its valuable assets from the Sevastopol base in Russian-occupied Crimea due to Ukrainian attacks.

The HUR officer said the Black Sea Fleet is "paralyzed" and is now only "consuming money from the state budget, unable to perform its tasks."

The list of Russian warships sunk by Magura drones throughout the war includes the missile corvette Ivanovets, the large landing craft Caesar Kunikov, and the modern patrol ship Sergey Kotov, among others.

The Ukrainian military says it had destroyed or disabled roughly 30% of the Russian Black Sea Fleet.

Who needs warships when you’ve got drones? Russia loses control over Black Sea
The view from the camera skims over the water, low and predatory. Dodging left and right between rows of white splashes, it sidles up to the aft of the looming gray hull. A shape appears to scramble across the deck of the Russian corvette before the feed cuts off. The
The Kyiv IndependentIgor Kossov
Author: Martin Fornusek
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
2:50 AM

Russian attack on Sumy Oblast kills 1, injures 3.

Russian forces attacked 11 communities in Sumy Oblast on Aug. 15, killing one and injuring three people, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported. In total, 147 explosions were recorded in 56 separate attacks on the region.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.