Military intelligence: Ukraine hits 2 light Russian landing crafts in Crimea

A Ukrainian strike on occupied Crimea overnight on Nov. 10 hit two high-speed landing crafts, the Ukrainian military intelligence (HUR) spokesperson confirmed to the Kyiv Independent.

The HUR published a video of the attack, showing camera footage of what appears to be a surface drone ramming into the Russian vessels.

The damaged vessels were Serna-class boats carrying crew and armored vehicles, such as BTR-82, the HUR clarified later on its Telegram channel.

Boats of this model have been used by Russian forces to carry equipment and troops to then-occupied Zmiinyi (Snake Island), the military intelligence noted.

"A small landing ship of the Serna class has high speed, can accommodate up to 45 tons of cargo and 92 armed landing troops," intelligence wrote on Telegram.

The vessels can also be equipped with Tor-M2 air defenses and provide vital protection to the rest of the Russian Black Sea Fleet amid escalating Ukrainian attacks.

There have been reports of numerous explosions near the town of Chornomorske in Russian-occupied Crimea, the Telegram channel Crimean Wind reported on Nov. 10.

Eyewitnesses cited by the channel said that military barracks were presumably hit.

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed that two drones had been shot down over the peninsula.

The seaside town of Chornomorske lies at the western edge of the Crimean peninsula, some 120 kilometers northwest of Simferopol.

National Security and Defense Council Secretary Oleksii Danilov said on Nov. 8 that Ukraine has been making "huge gains" in destroying Russian military assets in occupied Crimea.

In the past weeks and months, Kyiv reported successful attacks on high-value targets in Crimea, including S-400 air defenses, the modern Karakurt-class Askold warship, and other military vessels.