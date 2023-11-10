Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Military intelligence: Ukraine hits 2 light Russian landing crafts in Crimea

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk November 10, 2023 9:44 AM 2 min read
Footage reportedly capturing a Ukrainian strike against Russian Serna-class landing boats overnight on Nov. 10, 2023. (HUR/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A Ukrainian strike on occupied Crimea overnight on Nov. 10 hit two high-speed landing crafts, the Ukrainian military intelligence (HUR) spokesperson confirmed to the Kyiv Independent.

The HUR published a video of the attack, showing camera footage of what appears to be a surface drone ramming into the Russian vessels.

The damaged vessels were Serna-class boats carrying crew and armored vehicles, such as BTR-82, the HUR clarified later on its Telegram channel.

Boats of this model have been used by Russian forces to carry equipment and troops to then-occupied Zmiinyi (Snake Island), the military intelligence noted.

"A small landing ship of the Serna class has high speed, can accommodate up to 45 tons of cargo and 92 armed landing troops," intelligence wrote on Telegram.

The vessels can also be equipped with Tor-M2 air defenses and provide vital protection to the rest of the Russian Black Sea Fleet amid escalating Ukrainian attacks.

Increased attacks on Crimea disrupt Russian logistics, attempt to derail its southern defenses
Since mid-July, drones and missiles have regularly targeted Russian military depots and infrastructure in occupied Crimea. Russian proxies reported that the Chonhar Bridge, serving as Russia’s fastest rail route from occupied Crimea to the southern front line, was allegedly hit multiple times on Au…
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet

There have been reports of numerous explosions near the town of Chornomorske in Russian-occupied Crimea, the Telegram channel Crimean Wind reported on Nov. 10.

Eyewitnesses cited by the channel said that military barracks were presumably hit.

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed that two drones had been shot down over the peninsula.

The seaside town of Chornomorske lies at the western edge of the Crimean peninsula, some 120 kilometers northwest of Simferopol.

National Security and Defense Council Secretary Oleksii Danilov said on Nov. 8 that Ukraine has been making "huge gains" in destroying Russian military assets in occupied Crimea.

In the past weeks and months, Kyiv reported successful attacks on high-value targets in Crimea, including S-400 air defenses, the modern Karakurt-class Askold warship, and other military vessels.

Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

8:19 AM

General Staff: Russia has lost 337,220 troops in Ukraine.

Russia has lost 337,220 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Dec. 8. This number includes 990 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.
Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
2:20 AM

Russia shells 9 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked border areas and settlements of Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast on Dec. 7, firing 17 times and causing at least 61 explosions, the local military administration reported via Telegram.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.