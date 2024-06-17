Magura naval drones can now operate anti-aircraft missiles.

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Magura V5 naval drone can now be equipped with an anti-aircraft platform and R-73 air-to-air guided missiles, Ukraine's military intelligence said on June 17.

The Vympel R-73, also known under the NATO reporting name AA-11 Archer, is a short-range infrared homing missile developed by the Soviet Union in the 1980s, mainly for use by aircraft like MiG-29 or Su-34.

One of the Magura drones has already been equipped with these missiles, creating a serious challenge for the Russian Air Force operating in the region, the commander of the military intelligence Group 13 unit said in an interview with journalist Maksym Krapivnoy.

"These modifications are effective, the Russians are very afraid of them," the commander said.

According to the military intelligence agency, the new platform has already been used during combat operations in the Black Sea.

The Magura is a multi-purpose naval drone developed by Ukraine and has been extensively used in attacks against the Russian Black Sea fleet, mainly by ramming into enemy vessels while loaded with explosives.

Ukraine previously destroyed several Russian ships with Magura drones, including a landing ship Caesar Kunikov, a Sergei Kotov patrol ship, high-speed Serna and Akula landing crafts, and a Tarantul-class Ivanovets missile corvette.