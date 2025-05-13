Ukraine reports destroying Russian Buk air defense system, Uragan rocket launcher

Ukrainian Special Operations Forces' attack drones destroyed a Russian Buk-M3 anti-aircraft missile system and a Uragan-1 multiple launch rocket system (MLSR), the military branch reported on May 13.

During reconnaissance in an unspecified front-line sector, Special Operations Forces' operators detected the Buk-M3 and the Uragan-1 on combat duty, the unit said.

Ukrainian forces then launched attack drones and hit the targets, destroying the Buk-M3 system with an estimated value of $45 million, as well as its ammunition. The statement did not specify the time of the attack.

0:00 / 1× This video, shared by Ukraine's Special Operations Forces on May 13, 2025, shows Ukrainian forces destroying the Russian Buk-M3 anti-aircraft missile system and Uragan-1 multiple launch rocket system. (Special Operations Forces/Telegram)

The Buk-M3 is one of Russia's key air defense assets, used to engage targets in the air, on the ground, and on the water, according to Ukraine's Special Operations Forces.

The Soviet-era Buk surface-to-air missile systems are used both by Ukraine and Russia.

Ukraine inherited Buk anti-aircraft systems from the Soviet Union, but the weapons typically use Russian-produced missiles. In 2023, Ukraine announced it had converted the systems to fire U.S. missiles.

The Uragan-1 is a Russian multi-caliber rocket launcher with the ability to swap launch containers. It operates with calibers of 200 and 300 mm.