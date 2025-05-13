Become a member
News Feed
Tuesday, May 13
Taiwan pledges $2 million for demining in Ukraine.

Ukraine remains the most mined country in the world. Nearly one-third of Ukraine's territory, approximately 174,000 square kilometers, had been mined since Russia began its full-scale invasion of the country in February 2022.

Ukraine reports destroying Russian Buk air defense system, Uragan rocket launcher

2 min read
Avatar
by Kateryna Hodunova
A Russian weapons system explodes after being hit by a Ukrainian drone in an unspecified location during Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine. Footage published on May 13, 2025. (Special Operations Forces/Telegram)

Ukrainian Special Operations Forces' attack drones destroyed a Russian Buk-M3 anti-aircraft missile system and a Uragan-1 multiple launch rocket system (MLSR), the military branch reported on May 13.

During reconnaissance in an unspecified front-line sector, Special Operations Forces' operators detected the Buk-M3 and the Uragan-1 on combat duty, the unit said.

Ukrainian forces then launched attack drones and hit the targets, destroying the Buk-M3 system with an estimated value of $45 million, as well as its ammunition. The statement did not specify the time of the attack.

This video, shared by Ukraine's Special Operations Forces on May 13, 2025, shows Ukrainian forces destroying the Russian Buk-M3 anti-aircraft missile system and Uragan-1 multiple launch rocket system. (Special Operations Forces/Telegram)

The Buk-M3 is one of Russia's key air defense assets, used to engage targets in the air, on the ground, and on the water, according to Ukraine's Special Operations Forces.

The Soviet-era Buk surface-to-air missile systems are used both by Ukraine and Russia.

Ukraine inherited Buk anti-aircraft systems from the Soviet Union, but the weapons typically use Russian-produced missiles. In 2023, Ukraine announced it had converted the systems to fire U.S. missiles.

The Uragan-1 is a Russian multi-caliber rocket launcher with the ability to swap launch containers. It operates with calibers of 200 and 300 mm.

WarRussiaUkraineDronesRussian losses
Avatar
Kateryna Hodunova

News Editor

Kateryna Hodunova is a News Editor at the Kyiv Independent. She previously worked as a sports journalist in several Ukrainian outlets and was the deputy chief editor at Suspilne Sport. Kateryna covered the 2022 Olympics in Beijing and was included in the Special Mentions list at the AIPS Sport Media Awards. She holds a bachelor's degree in political journalism from Taras Shevchenko University and a master's degree in political science from the National University of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy.

