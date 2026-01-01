Ukraine deploys two additional Patriot air defense systems, Defense Ministry reports

Ukraine has deployed two additional Patriot air defense systems to protect its cities and critical infrastructure, the Defense Ministry announced on its website on Jan. 1.

The deployment follows defense agreements signed with Germany on Dec. 17 worth 1.2 billion euros ($1.4 billion), including long-term support and spare parts for Ukraine's Patriot systems.

Patriot is one of the world's most advanced air defense systems, capable of intercepting aircraft as well as cruise, ballistic, and hypersonic missiles. Ukraine has repeatedly urged its partners to expand air defense assistance as Russia continues to target cities, energy facilities, and civilian infrastructure with missiles and drones.

"Patriot air defense systems are currently protecting Ukrainian cities and critical infrastructure, reducing losses from enemy cruise and ballistic missile strikes against energy facilities and civilian sites," the Ministry said.

According to the ministry, a single Patriot battery can detect up to 100 targets simultaneously and engage up to eight at once. The system can intercept aerial threats at altitudes of up to 24 kilometers and at distances of up to 160 kilometers, covering large areas.

Ukrainian officials also say Patriot systems have successfully shot down some of Russia's most advanced weapons, including Kinzhal and Zircon hypersonic missiles, which can reach speeds of up to 16,000 km/h and 11,000 km/h, respectively.

Since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022, Ukraine has repeatedly called on its partners to close the sky, a request NATO has declined. Instead, Western allies have focused on strengthening Ukraine's air defenses by supplying advanced systems, including Patriot.

Although Ukraine does not fully control its airspace, Russia has also failed to achieve air superiority. Fearing losses, Russian aircraft largely avoid flying over Ukrainian territory and instead launch missiles and glide bombs from within Russian airspace or occupied areas.

To counter these long-range attacks, Ukraine's air defenses have been significantly reinforced since 2022 with Western-supplied systems.

In addition to Patriots, Ukraine has received IRIS-T, NASAMS, and SAMP/T systems to intercept cruise and ballistic missiles, while German-made Gepard and Skynex systems are primarily used to counter drones.