Ukraine brings back more than 40 children from Russian-occupied territory in two weeks

Ukraine has brought back 42 children and teenagers from Russian-occupied territories to areas under its control in recent weeks, Save Ukraine, a Ukrainian humanitarian NGO, said in statements on June 23 and June 15.

"However, thousands of children remain trapped under occupation, where they are forced to forget their roots and are openly being prepared for war. But we will not stop," a June 23 statement on social media read.

Among the 15 children rescued over the past week was 13-year-old Sofia, who had to hide at home every day so the Russian occupation authorities would not discover that she was refusing to attend a school under Russian rule. Her family constantly received threats that Sofia would be taken away and placed in a boarding institution, Save Ukraine said.

Dmytro, 17, attended a school where Russian soldiers dressed in Ukrainian uniforms and terrified children with threats of execution, the organization said. It added that despite serious heart problems, Dmytro was forced to register for military service in the Russian army.

Dmytro is one of the children brought back to Ukrainian-controlled territory two weeks ago, along with 27 others.

Save Ukraine did not specify from which regions the rescued children came.

The children were brought back with the help of partners as part of the Ukrainian President's initiative, Bring Kids Back UA.

According to Ukraine's national "Children of War" database, at least 20,000 Ukrainian children have been abducted from Russian-occupied territories and taken to Russia or Russian-controlled areas since February 2022.

Some 1.6 million remain under Russian occupation, according to Bring Kids Back UA.

Ukrainian officials estimate the real figure of abducted children could be far higher. Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets puts the number at up to 150,000, while Presidential Commissioner for Children's Rights Daria Herasymchuk has given a range of 200,000–300,000.

In 2023, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russia's Commissioner for Children's Rights Maria Lvova-Belova for their role in state-sanctioned child abductions.