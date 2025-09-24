KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
News Feed

Ukraine and Syria officially re-establish diplomatic relations after leaders meet at UN

2 min read
Avatar
by Sonya Bandouil
Ukraine and Syria officially re-establish diplomatic relations after leaders meet at UN
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa agree to restore diplomatic ties after meeting in New York, Sept. 24, 2025. (X/@ZelenskyyUa)

Ukraine and Syria formally restored diplomatic relations, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced on Sept. 25 after meeting his Syrian counterpart Ahmed al-Sharaa at the UN General Assembly.

“Today Ukraine and Syria signed a Joint Communique on the restoration of diplomatic relations. We welcome this important step and are ready to support the Syrian people on the path to stability,” Zelensky wrote on Telegram.

He added that he and al-Sharaa discussed opportunities for cooperation as well as shared security threats.

“We also agreed to build relations based on mutual respect and trust,” Zelensky said.

Kyiv had cut ties with Damascus on June 30, 2022, after the then-Bashar al-Assad regime recognized the Russian-occupied regions of Donetsk and Luhansk as “independent.”

The renewal of relations follows Assad’s overthrow in Dec. 2024. Shortly after, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha visited Syria and held talks with the country’s new leadership.

Moscow originally deployed its troops to Syria in 2015, providing support to the Assad regime against multiple anti-government forces.

Russian forces operating in Syria had been accused by the U.N. and other organizations of committing war crimes in the country. Following the overthrow of Assad’s government, he and his family fled to Moscow where they have been living in exile ever since.

Al-Sharaa’s presence and address at the UN General Assembly marked the first time in six decades that a Syrian leader attended the summit.

Syria’s new UN ambassador Ibrahim Olabi said that the return was a “historical moment."

“The speech itself really focused on this idea of what a new Syria will look like and what the former Syria will look like. The Assad regime was so much an enemy of the Syrian people, as much as an enemy of international world," Olabi told Al Jazeera.

US rolls back Assad-era sanctions on Syria
The United States granted immediate sanctions relief to Syria after President Donald Trump called for a complete end to sanctions on the country. The sanctions relief was announced by the U.S. Treasury Department and State Department on May 23.
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentLucy Pakhnyuk
Article image
SyriaUkraineVolodymyr ZelenskyBashar al-Assad
Avatar
Sonya Bandouil

North American news editor

Sonya Bandouil is a North American news editor for The Kyiv Independent. She previously worked in the fields of cybersecurity and translating, and she also edited for various journals in NYC. Sonya has a Master’s degree in Global Affairs from New York University, and a Bachelor’s degree in Music from the University of Houston, in Texas.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Thursday, September 25
Video
We’re in another Cold War, British historian says.

The Kyiv Independent’s deputy chief editor, Oleksiy Sorokin, sits down with British historian Niall Ferguson on the sidelines of the Yalta European Strategy (YES) conference to discuss the geopolitical realities shaping Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Show More

Editors' Picks