UEFA reverses decision to re-admit Russian youth athletes

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk October 10, 2023 7:29 PM 2 min read
A Ukraine 'Football stands together' flag is seen prior to the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Fulham FC at Emirates Stadium on Aug. 26, 2023. in London, England. (Photo credit: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) walked back its decision on Oct. 10 that allowed Russian youth teams to play in the Under-17 European Championship.

In a reversal from its widely criticized decision on Sept. 26, UEFA officials said that Russian teams would not be able to participate, ostensibly because it became too technically difficult to schedule the matches.

Implicit in this factor was that at least 12 of the 55 teams announced they would boycott any matches involving Russian teams.

Russian teams have been barred from all UEFA's events after Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February last year. However, UEFA suggested on Sept. 26 that continuing the ban would be an unfair punishment to Russian youth.

The Ukrainian Association of Football (UAF) commented that the decision on Russia's return "in the midst of hostilities conducted by the Russian Federation against Ukraine is groundless and such that it tolerates Russia's aggressive policy."

Shortly after, many other European countries followed suit.

In response to UEFA's announcement on Oct. 10, the UAF applauded the decision, saying that "the position of Ukraine and the UAF was heard." It also expressed gratitude to the other countries that joined the protest.

The UAF's first vice-president Vadym Kostyuchenko added, "We must understand that this may not be Russia's last attempt to regain its position in the international football arena. Therefore, we are ready, if necessary, to continue to fight for the continuation of the isolation of the Russian Federation."

Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
