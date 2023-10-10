UEFA reverses decision to re-admit Russian youth athletes

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) walked back its decision on Oct. 10 that allowed Russian youth teams to play in the Under-17 European Championship.

In a reversal from its widely criticized decision on Sept. 26, UEFA officials said that Russian teams would not be able to participate, ostensibly because it became too technically difficult to schedule the matches.

Implicit in this factor was that at least 12 of the 55 teams announced they would boycott any matches involving Russian teams.

Russian teams have been barred from all UEFA's events after Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February last year. However, UEFA suggested on Sept. 26 that continuing the ban would be an unfair punishment to Russian youth.

The Ukrainian Association of Football (UAF) commented that the decision on Russia's return "in the midst of hostilities conducted by the Russian Federation against Ukraine is groundless and such that it tolerates Russia's aggressive policy."

Shortly after, many other European countries followed suit.

In response to UEFA's announcement on Oct. 10, the UAF applauded the decision, saying that "the position of Ukraine and the UAF was heard." It also expressed gratitude to the other countries that joined the protest.

The UAF's first vice-president Vadym Kostyuchenko added, "We must understand that this may not be Russia's last attempt to regain its position in the international football arena. Therefore, we are ready, if necessary, to continue to fight for the continuation of the isolation of the Russian Federation."