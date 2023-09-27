Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Several European countries to boycott UEFA matches involving Russia

by Nate Ostiller September 27, 2023 10:44 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Several more European countries have announced they would not participate in any upcoming football matches against Russia, online newspaper Ukrainska Pravda and other media reported on Sept. 27.

The statements came after the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) announced on Sept. 26 that it would ease its restrictions and enable Russian U17 teams – comprised of players younger than 18 – to take part in European games.

Official announcements from Poland, Latvia, Lithuania, England, Northern Ireland, Denmark, and Sweden stated that their football teams would not take part in any competitions involving Russian teams, The Times reported.

The Ukrainian Football Association (UAF) called for preserving the previous decision by UEFA and the International Association Football Federation (FIFA) not to allow the participation of Russian teams in international matches.

Russian teams have been barred from all UEFA events after Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February last year.

The Ukrainian organization commented that the decision on Russia's return "in the midst of hostilities conducted by the Russian Federation against Ukraine is groundless and tolerates Russia's aggressive policy."

Ukraine war latest: Ukraine sends letter to G7 on use of Western parts in Shahed drones
Key updates on Sept. 27: * Guardian: Ukraine sends letter to G7 on use of Western parts in Shahed drones * Bulgarian parliament approves providing Ukraine with S-300 missiles * Media: Germany investigating possible Russian war crimes in Ukraine * Ukraine’s military confirms Wagner fighters retu…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Nate Ostiller
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.