Several European countries to boycott UEFA matches involving Russia

Several more European countries have announced they would not participate in any upcoming football matches against Russia, online newspaper Ukrainska Pravda and other media reported on Sept. 27.

The statements came after the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) announced on Sept. 26 that it would ease its restrictions and enable Russian U17 teams – comprised of players younger than 18 – to take part in European games.

Official announcements from Poland, Latvia, Lithuania, England, Northern Ireland, Denmark, and Sweden stated that their football teams would not take part in any competitions involving Russian teams, The Times reported.

The Ukrainian Football Association (UAF) called for preserving the previous decision by UEFA and the International Association Football Federation (FIFA) not to allow the participation of Russian teams in international matches.

Russian teams have been barred from all UEFA events after Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February last year.

The Ukrainian organization commented that the decision on Russia's return "in the midst of hostilities conducted by the Russian Federation against Ukraine is groundless and tolerates Russia's aggressive policy."