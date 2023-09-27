Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Ukraine to boycott UEFA football competitions involving Russia

by Martin Fornusek September 27, 2023 2:27 PM 1 min read
A Ukraine 'Football stands together' flag is seen prior to the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Fulham FC at Emirates Stadium on Aug. 26, 2023. in London, England. (Photo credit: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Ukrainian Association of Football (UAF) condemned on Sept. 26 the decision by the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) to return Russia's U17 teams to international competitions and said Ukraine would boycott games involving Russia.

UAF called for preserving the previous decision by UEFA and the International Association Football Federation (FIFA) not to allow the participation of Russian teams in international matches.

Russian teams have been barred from all UEFA's events after Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February last year.

On Sept. 26, UEFA announced it would ease its restrictions and enable Russian U17 teams – comprised of players younger than 18 – to take part in European games.

"UEFA is also aware that children should not be punished for actions whose responsibility lies exclusively with adults and is firmly convinced that football should never give up sending messages of peace and hope," the organization said in its press statement.

UAF appealed to other UEFA members to boycott all possible matches involving Russian teams.

The Ukrainian organization commented that the decision on Russia's return "in the midst of hostilities conducted by the Russian Federation against Ukraine is groundless and such that it tolerates Russia's aggressive policy."

IOC does not invite Russia, Belarus to 2024 Olympic Games in Paris
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) did not invite Russia and Belarus to the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, the IOC announced on July 26.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.