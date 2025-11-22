US-Ukraine 'consultations' on Trump's peace deal to begin in Switzerland 'in coming days,' Umerov says

Delegations of senior officials from the U.S. and Ukraine will meet in Switzerland "in the coming days" to discuss the new peace proposal put forward by the White House this week, Rustem Umerov, Ukraine's Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, said on Nov. 22.

Other international partners of Ukraine aside from the U.S., as well as a Russian delegation, will take part in the negotiation process, according to a presidential decree published on November 22.

Nine Ukrainian officials, including Andriy Yermak, head of the President's Office, and Kyrylo Budanov, the country's military intelligence chief, are set to attend the meeting, the decree said.

In the latest push to end the war in Ukraine at any cost, Trump is pressing Kyiv to accept a peace proposal built around sweeping Russian demands, such as surrendering the entire Donbas region and capping the size of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, in return for a Western security guarantee.

Trump set Kyiv a Nov. 27 deadline to decide whether to accept the demands or lose the support of its most powerful ally.

"Ukraine approaches this process with a clear understanding of its interests," Umerov said on Facebook.

"This is another stage of the dialogue that has been ongoing in recent days and is primarily aimed at aligning our vision for the next steps."

Umerov, a former defense minister who has been a key player in Ukraine's peace talks process, faces allegations that he may have manipulated the clause in the peace proposal, which could qualify as criminal action being taken against Ukrainian officials found guilty of corruption.

Umerov denied the allegations, stating that he had neither approved nor changed any clauses of the peace plan.

A senior U.S. official speaking to the Kyiv Independent on condition of anonymity refuted Umerov's statement.

"This plan was drawn up immediately following discussions with one of the most senior members of President Zelensky’s administration, Rustem Umerov, who agreed to the majority of the plan, after making several modifications, and presented it to President Zelensky," the official said.

Without clarifying a specific date for the launch of the talks, Umerov said that Ukraine appreciates the U.S.' readiness for a discussion.

"Ukraine will continue to act responsibly, professionally, and consistently — as required by our national security," Umerov said.