Donald Trump, Volodymyr Zelensky, Peace Negotiations
Zelensky says Ukraine working on arranging his meeting with Trump

by Tim Zadorozhnyy January 21, 2025 7:39 PM 2 min read
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) and former U.S. President Donald Trump (R) shake hands during a meeting in New York City, U.S., on Sept. 27, 2024. (Alex Kent/Getty Images)
Ukraine is actively working to arrange a meeting between President Volodymyr Zelensky and his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump, Zelensky announced on Jan. 21 during the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

"The teams have been working on a meeting; they are currently in the process," Zelensky said, emphasizing Ukraine's commitment to ending the war with Russia.

Zelensky noted Trump's public pledge to end the war in 2025.

"We are your partner. We know all the sore spots; we have lost our people," he said. "We want to end the war this year. But not just quickly, but fairly and, above all, reliably for us."

Trump, sworn in on Jan. 20, has previously claimed he could swiftly broker peace, though he stressed the need to consult with Russian President Vladimir Putin first.

On Jan. 20, Trump expressed doubts about Moscow's willingness to negotiate.

Zelensky also used his Davos address to urge Europe to strengthen its security framework and warn against reliance on the U.S.

"Europe must establish itself as a strong global player," he said, highlighting Russia's growing military capacity and alliances with Iran and North Korea.

Europe must become stronger in face of Russian hostility, Zelensky says
“Europe must establish itself as a strong global player,” Zelensky said, adding that, while the United States remains an indispensable ally, Washington doubts Europe’s ability to contribute meaningfully to global security.
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy

He underscored the imbalance in military production, with Russia outpacing Europe in ammunition and equipment output despite its smaller economy.

The Davos forum, themed "Collaboration for the Intelligent Age," convenes nearly 3,000 participants from 130 countries, including 60 heads of state and government.

Discussions on Jan. 21 addressed European defense strategy, NATO's future, and Ukraine's "Peace through Strength" approach, which advocates using military and political leverage to pressure Russia into a just peace.

Key speakers included Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, Poland's Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski, European Parliament President Roberta Metsola, and Latvian President Edgars Rinkevics.

Topics also ranged from geo-economic challenges to the evolving role of artificial intelligence in global cooperation.

Zelensky arrives in Davos to participate in World Economic Forum
Zelensky’s itinerary will include bilateral talks with leaders of Latin American and Asian countries and meetings with top business officials.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Tim Zadorozhnyy
Tim Zadorozhnyy
Tim Zadorozhnyy is a news editor at The Kyiv Independent. Based in Warsaw, he is pursuing studies in International Relations, focusing on European Studies. Tim began his career at a local television channel in Odesa. After moving to Warsaw, he joined the Belarusian opposition media outlet NEXTA, starting as a news anchor and later advancing to the position of managing editor.Read more
