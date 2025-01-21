Zelensky says Ukraine working on arranging his meeting with Trump

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine is actively working to arrange a meeting between President Volodymyr Zelensky and his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump, Zelensky announced on Jan. 21 during the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

"The teams have been working on a meeting; they are currently in the process," Zelensky said, emphasizing Ukraine's commitment to ending the war with Russia.

Zelensky noted Trump's public pledge to end the war in 2025.

"We are your partner. We know all the sore spots; we have lost our people," he said. "We want to end the war this year. But not just quickly, but fairly and, above all, reliably for us."

Trump, sworn in on Jan. 20, has previously claimed he could swiftly broker peace, though he stressed the need to consult with Russian President Vladimir Putin first.

On Jan. 20, Trump expressed doubts about Moscow's willingness to negotiate.

Zelensky also used his Davos address to urge Europe to strengthen its security framework and warn against reliance on the U.S.

"Europe must establish itself as a strong global player," he said, highlighting Russia's growing military capacity and alliances with Iran and North Korea.

He underscored the imbalance in military production, with Russia outpacing Europe in ammunition and equipment output despite its smaller economy.

The Davos forum, themed "Collaboration for the Intelligent Age," convenes nearly 3,000 participants from 130 countries, including 60 heads of state and government.

Discussions on Jan. 21 addressed European defense strategy, NATO's future, and Ukraine's "Peace through Strength" approach, which advocates using military and political leverage to pressure Russia into a just peace.

Key speakers included Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, Poland's Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski, European Parliament President Roberta Metsola, and Latvian President Edgars Rinkevics.

Topics also ranged from geo-economic challenges to the evolving role of artificial intelligence in global cooperation.