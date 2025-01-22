Skip to content
Nominee for US ambassador to UN says Trump needs 'maximum flexibility' to end Ukraine war

by Abbey Fenbert January 22, 2025 7:35 AM 2 min read
Rep. Elise Stefanik testifies before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on her nomination to be Ambassador to the United Nations on Jan. 21, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Kent Nishimura/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Elise Stefanik, U.S. President Donald Trump's nominee for United Nations ambassador, said on Jan. 21 that Trump should be given "maximum flexibility" to end Russia's full-scale war in Ukraine.

Trump nominated Stefanik, a Republican congressmember and Trump loyalist with a mixed record on Ukraine support, for the ambassador role shortly after his election win.

When asked how she would use her position at the U.N. to hold Russia accountable for its war crimes in Ukraine, Stefanik said her concern was supporting Trump's attempts to negotiate a peace agreement.

"I support President Trump's commitment to bringing this war to a resolution to stop the killing," Stefanik said at her confirmation hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

Stefanik defended her record in the U.S. House of Representatives, saying she has "a very strong record when it comes to deterring Russia." She also referenced her vote in favor of supplying lethal military aid to Ukraine during Trump's first term.

"I believe that peace through strength is our strongest deterrence," she said, echoing a phrase from Trump's inaugural address.

"(M)y effort will be supporting President Trump's mission to bring that to a resolution and to deter Russia in the long term."

Stefanik did not detail any possible sanctions or other accountability measures against Moscow or Russian President Vladimir Putin. When asked again about efforts to penalize Russia for human rights abuses, Stefanik reiterated the importance of supporting Trump's agenda.

"Certainly it's going to be important to support President Trump's approach with his special envoy to address and bring that to a resolution, and I will work with the National Security Council and my colleagues in the cabinet who sit in the national security spaces to use this position at the United Nations to support his strategy and give him maximum flexibility to bring this to a resolution."

Trump has repeatedly promised to negotiate a swift end to the war in Ukraine. His special Ukraine peace envoy, Keith Kellogg, said the administration aims to negotiate a ceasefire within 100 days of taking office. The goal represents a change from Trump's previous pledge to end the war within 24 hours.

Both Putin and President Volodymyr Zelensky are reportedly arranging upcoming meetings with Trump.

Author: Abbey Fenbert
