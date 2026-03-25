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Trump urges Hungarians to vote for Orban, calls him 'true friend, fighter, and winner'

2 min read
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by Olena Goncharova
Trump urges Hungarians to vote for Orban, calls him 'true friend, fighter, and winner'
U.S. President Donald Trump (R) and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán (L), in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, on Oct. 14, 2025. (Michael Kappeler / dpa / picture alliance via Getty Images)

U.S. President Donald Trump publicly endorsed Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban for re-election, voicing strong support for one of Europe’s most controversial leaders ahead of Hungary’s April 12 vote.

In a March 24 post on Truth Social, Trump praised Orban as a “strong and powerful leader” and urged Hungarians to support him at the polls, calling him a “true friend, fighter, and winner.” Trump also highlighted Orban’s policies on immigration, economic growth, and law enforcement, and said bilateral ties between Washington and Budapest had strengthened under his leadership.

"Hungary: GET OUT AND VOTE FOR VIKTOR ORBÁN," Trump wrote.

The endorsement comes as Hungary enters a heated election campaign, with Orban’s ruling Fidesz party facing mounting pressure from opposition forces.

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Orban, widely seen as one of the European Union’s most Kremlin-friendly leaders, has drawn criticism for his stance on Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine and his government’s increasingly hostile rhetoric toward Kyiv.

Hungary has repeatedly leveraged its veto power within the European Union to stall sanctions on Russia and aid for Ukraine, a move experts say is aimed at extracting political and financial concessions from Brussels.

A recent survey conducted by Gradus Research and shared with the Kyiv Independent on March 18 found that a significant share of Ukrainians now view Hungary as an unfriendly state. In the poll, Hungary ranked alongside countries commonly perceived in Ukraine as aligned with Russia, including Iran, North Korea, and Belarus. Russia itself was not included in the list.

Tensions between Kyiv and Budapest have escalated in recent weeks, including disputes linked to the Druzhba pipeline — a major route previously used to transport Russian oil to Central Europe — as well as broader political disagreements.

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The upcoming election is expected to test Orban’s grip on power after years of dominance in Hungarian politics.

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Olena Goncharova

Special Correspondent

Olena Goncharova is the Special Correspondent for the Kyiv Independent, where she has previously worked as a development manager and Canadian correspondent. She first joined the Kyiv Post, Ukraine's oldest English-language newspaper, as a staff writer in January 2012 and became the newspaper’s Canadian correspondent in June 2018. She is based in Edmonton, Alberta. Olena has a master’s degree in publishing and editing from the Institute of Journalism in Taras Shevchenko National University in Kyiv. Olena was a 2016 Alfred Friendly Press Partners fellow who worked for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette for six months. The program is administered by the University of Missouri School of Journalism in Columbia.

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