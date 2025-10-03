KI logo
News Feed

Trump unlikely to send Tomahawk long-range missiles to Ukraine, Reuters reports

2 min read
Avatar
by Tim Zadorozhnyy
Trump unlikely to send Tomahawk long-range missiles to Ukraine, Reuters reports
President Volodymyr Zelensky is greeted by U.S. President Donald Trump (L) upon arrival at the White House in Washington, DC, on Aug. 18, 2025. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds /AFP via Getty Images)

The U.S. is unlikely to provide Ukraine with Tomahawk long-range cruise missiles, Reuters reported on Oct. 2, citing an unnamed U.S. official and three other sources familiar with the discussions.

The missiles have been on Ukraine's weapons wish list for years and would greatly expand Kyiv's long-range weapons arsenal.

The development comes days after U.S. Vice President JD Vance said Washington was considering Kyiv's request for Tomahawks, which have a range of up to 1,600 kilometers (1,000 miles).

President Volodymyr Zelensky reportedly pressed Trump on the matter during a closed-door meeting on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly on Sept. 23.

While the U.S. has no shortage of Tomahawk missiles, officials told Reuters that Washington is more likely to provide shorter-range systems or let European allies buy long-range weapons for Ukraine.

Washington's current stocks are reportedly committed to the U.S. Navy.

The Tomahawk, a key part of the U.S. arsenal, can fly at low altitudes, perform evasive maneuvers, and be reprogrammed mid-flight.

Kyiv said weapons would enable strikes on command centers and supply hubs deep inside Russia.

Article image
Possible Russian targets for Tomahawk (Nizar al-Rifai/The Kyiv Independent)

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov warned Russia would respond "appropriately" if Washington supplied Tomahawks to Ukraine. Speaking at the Valdai Forum the same day, Russian President Vladimir Putin dismissed the potential transfer as militarily insignificant.

Ukraine currently relies on Western-supplied Storm Shadow missiles, which have a range of 250 kilometers (155 miles), far shorter than Tomahawks.

Russia maintains a significant missile advantage, regularly striking Ukrainian cities with Kalibr cruise missiles and Iskander ballistic missiles.

The discussion about Tomahawks comes as Trump's administration starts supplying weapons to Kyiv through a NATO-supported agreement.

The first aid package, approved Sept. 16, included Patriot and HIMARS missiles.

Europe split on ‘drone wall’ project, plan to battle Russia’s attacks remains elusive
The European Commission’s plan of creating a “drone wall” on the union’s eastern border has met a tough reality in Copenhagen — opposition from EU member states without a border with Russia. “Leaders broadly supported initial flagship projects that will strengthen Europe’s security, including the European Drone Wall and the Eastern Flank Watch,” European Council President António Costa said at a press conference after the informal EU Council meeting in Denmark. Yet, member states were not conv
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentTania Myronyshena
Article image
Donald TrumpTrump & UkraineWarRussiaUS aid to UkraineTomahawk missileMissiles
Avatar
Tim Zadorozhnyy

News Editor

Tim Zadorozhnyy is a news editor at The Kyiv Independent. Based in Warsaw, he is pursuing studies in International Relations, focusing on European Studies. Tim began his career at a local television channel in Odesa. After moving to Warsaw, he joined the Belarusian opposition media outlet NEXTA, starting as a news anchor and later advancing to the position of managing editor.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Friday, October 3
Friday, October 3
Ukraine cuts diplomatic ties with Nicaragua.

Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry announced Oct. 2 that it is severing diplomatic relations with Nicaragua, citing Managua's recognition of Crimea and four partially occupied Ukrainian regions as part of Russia.

Show More

Editors' Picks