Trump unlikely to send Tomahawk long-range missiles to Ukraine, Reuters reports

The U.S. is unlikely to provide Ukraine with Tomahawk long-range cruise missiles, Reuters reported on Oct. 2, citing an unnamed U.S. official and three other sources familiar with the discussions.

The missiles have been on Ukraine's weapons wish list for years and would greatly expand Kyiv's long-range weapons arsenal.

The development comes days after U.S. Vice President JD Vance said Washington was considering Kyiv's request for Tomahawks, which have a range of up to 1,600 kilometers (1,000 miles).

President Volodymyr Zelensky reportedly pressed Trump on the matter during a closed-door meeting on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly on Sept. 23.

While the U.S. has no shortage of Tomahawk missiles, officials told Reuters that Washington is more likely to provide shorter-range systems or let European allies buy long-range weapons for Ukraine.

Washington's current stocks are reportedly committed to the U.S. Navy.

The Tomahawk, a key part of the U.S. arsenal, can fly at low altitudes, perform evasive maneuvers, and be reprogrammed mid-flight.

Kyiv said weapons would enable strikes on command centers and supply hubs deep inside Russia.

Possible Russian targets for Tomahawk (Nizar al-Rifai/The Kyiv Independent)

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov warned Russia would respond "appropriately" if Washington supplied Tomahawks to Ukraine. Speaking at the Valdai Forum the same day, Russian President Vladimir Putin dismissed the potential transfer as militarily insignificant.

Ukraine currently relies on Western-supplied Storm Shadow missiles, which have a range of 250 kilometers (155 miles), far shorter than Tomahawks.

Russia maintains a significant missile advantage, regularly striking Ukrainian cities with Kalibr cruise missiles and Iskander ballistic missiles.

The discussion about Tomahawks comes as Trump's administration starts supplying weapons to Kyiv through a NATO-supported agreement.

The first aid package, approved Sept. 16, included Patriot and HIMARS missiles.