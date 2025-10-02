KI logo
Russia warns of 'appropriate' response if US sends Tomahawks to Ukraine

2 min read
by Tim Zadorozhnyy
Russia's President Vladimir Putin during the G20 summit in Osaka on June 28, 2019. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images)

Russia will respond "appropriately" if the U.S. transfers Tomahawk cruise missiles to Ukraine, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told Russian journalists on Oct. 2.

His remarks come just days after U.S. Vice President JD Vance said Washington is considering Kyiv's request for Tomahawks, which can strike targets at ranges of up to 1,600 kilometers (1,000 miles).

Peskov did not elaborate on what measures Moscow might take.

President Volodymyr Zelensky reportedly pressed U.S. President Donald Trump for the missiles during a closed-door meeting on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly on Sept. 23.

The long-range missiles have been on Ukraine's wish list for years and were included in Zelensky's "Victory Plan," presented to then-U.S. President Joe Biden in October 2024.

The Tomahawk is a key component of the U.S. arsenal. It can fly at low altitudes, perform evasive maneuvers, and be reprogrammed mid-flight.

Ukraine argues the weapons would allow strikes on command centers and supply hubs deep behind the front line, with Zelensky saying "centers of power, including the Kremlin, could be legitimate targets."

Article image
Possible Russian targets for Tomahawk (Nizar al-Rifai/The Kyiv Independent)

Ukraine now relies on Western-supplied Storm Shadow missiles with a 250-kilometer (155-mile) range.

Russia maintains a significant advantage over Ukraine in missile capabilities, regularly using Kalibr cruise missiles and Iskander ballistic missiles to strike Ukrainian cities.

Ukraine has turned to long-range drone strikes to compensate, targeting Russian fuel depots, military bases, and infrastructure far from the battlefield.

The debate over Tomahawks also comes as Trump's administration begins sending weapons to Kyiv under a NATO-backed deal.

The first aid package, approved Sept. 16, included Patriot and HIMARS missiles.

Article image
Tim Zadorozhnyy

News Editor

Tim Zadorozhnyy is a news editor at The Kyiv Independent. Based in Warsaw, he is pursuing studies in International Relations, focusing on European Studies. Tim began his career at a local television channel in Odesa. After moving to Warsaw, he joined the Belarusian opposition media outlet NEXTA, starting as a news anchor and later advancing to the position of managing editor.

