Russia reportedly modifies missiles to evade Ukraine's Patriot air defense systems

by Tim Zadorozhnyy
Russia has upgraded its missiles to better evade Ukraine's Patriot air defense systems, the Financial Times (FT) reported on Oct. 2, citing current and former Ukrainian and Western officials.

The modernization has been evident in recent strikes on Ukrainian drone production facilities.

At least four such plants were allegedly damaged this summer, while two other missiles were believed to have been aimed at the offices of a drone components manufacturer.

The strikes also damaged nearby offices of the EU delegation and the British Council, officials told the outlet.  

The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify the claims because Ukraine does not publicly disclose information on strategic and military targets of Russian mass attacks.

According to the FT's sources, Russia has modified its Iskander-M mobile missile system, which has a range of up to 500 kilometers (310 miles), and its Kinzhal hypersonic missiles, which can strike targets up to 480 kilometers (300 miles) away.

The missiles reportedly follow a standard trajectory before suddenly changing course and diving steeply, maneuvers designed to evade Patriot interception.

Ukraine intercepted 37% of Russian ballistic missiles in July, but the success rate fell to 6% in September, despite a decline in Russian launches, according to the FT.

Ukraine's Air Force on Oct. 1 said four Iskander-M missiles fired overnight all hit their targets.

Patriot systems, supplied by the U.S., are the only weapons in Ukraine's arsenal capable of intercepting Russian ballistic missiles. They remain a critical element of Ukraine's layered defenses, which have sought to shield cities from large-scale strikes.

Russia has recently escalated its missile and drone attacks.

A massive strike on Aug. 28 killed at least 25 people in Kyiv, including four children. On Sept. 28, another wave of attacks killed at least four people and injured over 70 nationwide.

