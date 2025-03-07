Trump's cryptic Russia comment 'probably just bluster,' experts say

This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. President Donald Trump's claim to be the only person who knows why Russia wants to "make a deal" and end the war in Ukraine is "probably just bluster," experts have told the Kyiv Independent.

Speaking to reporters in the White House on March 6, Trump addressed his ongoing — and controversial — efforts to end the fighting and bring both Kyiv and Moscow to the negotiating table.

"I think what’s going to happen is Ukraine wants to make a deal because I don’t think they have a choice," he said.

"I also think that Russia wants to make a deal because in a certain different way — a different way that only I know, only I know — they have no choice," Trump cryptically added.

Trump did not elaborate, and his comments left observers baffled as to what he might be referring to.

"No clue," former U.K. Defense Attache in Moscow, John Foreman, told the Kyiv Independent when asked for his thoughts.

"Unless he’s referring to intel about discussions in Moscow about how long they can keep at it, the real state of the Russian army or economy, or (Russian President Vladimir) Putin’s health," he added.

Jenny Mathers, a Russian political expert and lecturer at the U.K.'s Aberystwyth University, dismissed the comments as "probably just bluster to make Trump look like he is getting something out of his conversations with Putin."

"Trump is always claiming unique abilities, so it is not too surprising that he is claiming some unique knowledge. I seriously doubt that Putin is confiding secret Russian weaknesses or strategy to Trump," she added.

But like Foreman, Mathers did also keep open the possibility that Trump was referring to possible U.S. intelligence reports that "reveal Russian weaknesses."

"But that does not fit well with Trump’s eagerness to offer up front concessions to Moscow before peace talks even begin," she added.

The Kremlin is reportedly growing increasingly concerned by the state of Russia's economy amid Western sanctions and soaring inflation caused by record wartime spending.

Moscow has reactivated a special economic commission initially created during the Covid-19 pandemic to monitor struggling industries and implement relief measures, The Moscow Times reported on Feb. 11, citing Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak.

Meanwhile on the battlefield, Russian advances have slowed in recent weeks, with Ukraine even making small gains in some areas.

The 25th Separate Airborne Brigade reported on Feb. 26 that Ukrainian troops had regained control of the village of Kotlyne, near Pokrovsk. Kotlyne and Pokrovsk are connected by the T 0406 highway, which also leads to Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

As for Putin's health — rumors of ill-health have periodically surfaced at various points during Russia's full-scale invasion, but nothing definitive has yet been confirmed.