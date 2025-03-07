The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
Trump & Russia, Donald Trump, Russia, Ukraine, Peace Talks, United States
Edit post

Trump's cryptic Russia comment 'probably just bluster,' experts say

by Chris York March 7, 2025 2:11 PM 3 min read
President Donald Trump speaks before signing executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House on March 06, 2025 in Washington, DC (Alex Wong/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. President Donald Trump's claim to be the only person who knows why Russia wants to "make a deal" and end the war in Ukraine is "probably just bluster," experts have told the Kyiv Independent.

Speaking to reporters in the White House on March 6, Trump addressed his ongoing — and controversial — efforts to end the fighting and bring both Kyiv and Moscow to the negotiating table.

"I think what’s going to happen is Ukraine wants to make a deal because I don’t think they have a choice," he said.

"I also think that Russia wants to make a deal because in a certain different way — a different way that only I know, only I know — they have no choice," Trump cryptically added.

Trump did not elaborate, and his comments left observers baffled as to what he might be referring to.

"No clue," former U.K. Defense Attache in Moscow, John Foreman, told the Kyiv Independent when asked for his thoughts.

"Unless he’s referring to intel about discussions in Moscow about how long they can keep at it, the real state of the Russian army or economy, or (Russian President Vladimir) Putin’s health," he added.

Jenny Mathers, a Russian political expert and lecturer at the U.K.'s Aberystwyth University, dismissed the comments as "probably just bluster to make Trump look like he is getting something out of his conversations with Putin."

"Trump is always claiming unique abilities, so it is not too surprising that he is claiming some unique knowledge. I seriously doubt that Putin is confiding secret Russian weaknesses or strategy to Trump," she added.

But like Foreman, Mathers did also keep open the possibility that Trump was referring to possible U.S. intelligence reports that "reveal Russian weaknesses."

"But that does not fit well with Trump’s eagerness to offer up front concessions to Moscow before peace talks even begin," she added.

The Kremlin is reportedly growing increasingly concerned by the state of Russia's economy amid Western sanctions and soaring inflation caused by record wartime spending.

Moscow has reactivated a special economic commission initially created during the Covid-19 pandemic to monitor struggling industries and implement relief measures, The Moscow Times reported on Feb. 11, citing Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak.

Meanwhile on the battlefield, Russian advances have slowed in recent weeks, with Ukraine even making small gains in some areas.

The 25th Separate Airborne Brigade reported on Feb. 26 that Ukrainian troops had regained control of the village of Kotlyne, near Pokrovsk. Kotlyne and Pokrovsk are connected by the T 0406 highway, which also leads to Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

As for Putin's health — rumors of ill-health have periodically surfaced at various points during Russia's full-scale invasion, but nothing definitive has yet been confirmed.

‘He betrayed every one of us’ – US soldiers in Ukraine speak out after Trump’s military aid halt
Editor’s note: In accordance with the security protocols of the Ukrainian military, soldiers featured in this story are identified by first names and callsigns only. American volunteer soldiers fighting in Ukraine say that they feel “betrayed” by their own country after the U.S. halted military aid…
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
Chris York
Chris York
News Operations Editor
Chris York is a news editor at the Kyiv Independent. Before joining the team, he was head of news at the Kyiv Post. Previously, back in Britain, he spent nearly a decade working for HuffPost UK. He holds an MA in Conflict, Development, and Security from the University of Leeds.Read more

Most popular

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.