News Feed, Donald Trump, Russia, Ukraine, War, Vladimir Putin, Peace Negotiations, Sanctions
Edit post

'We can do it the easy way or the hard way,' Trump says to Russia on ending the war in Ukraine

by Tim Zadorozhnyy January 22, 2025 6:47 PM 2 min read
US President-elect Donald Trump speaks to media following a meeting with Republican Senators at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 8, 2025. (Valerie Plesch/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. President Donald Trump called on Russia to "make a deal" to end the war in Ukraine on Jan. 22, warning that failure to reach an agreement would lead to increased sanctions, tariffs, and taxes on Russian goods.

"If a deal is not reached, I will have no other choice but to put high levels of taxes, tariffs, and sanctions on anything being sold by Russia to the United States and other participating countries," he posted on his social media platform Truth Social.

"We can do it the easy way or the hard way," said in reference to negotiating an end to the war, adding, "the easy way is always better."

While stressing that he is "not looking to hurt Russia" and maintaining that he has "always had a very good relationship" with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Trump added, "It's time to 'Make a deal. No more lives should be lost."

The statement comes as the Trump administration reportedly works on a sanctions strategy to advance a diplomatic solution to the conflict, Bloomberg reported on Jan. 16.

Two primary approaches are under consideration. The first involves offering targeted relief to sanctioned Russian oil producers as an incentive if peace negotiations advance. The second calls for significantly expanding sanctions to increase pressure on Moscow, according to Bloomberg.

His comments align with his previous vows to swiftly negotiate the war's end, though he has yet to present a detailed plan. When asked on Jan. 21 if he would impose additional sanctions if Putin fails to negotiate, Trump replied, "Sounds likely."

The Biden administration and the U.K. recently imposed their most extensive sanctions, targeting nearly 200 vessels in Russia's "shadow fleet," key oil companies, and related entities, further tightening the economic noose around Moscow.

Trump's efforts reportedly include plans to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and consultations with Putin.

Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy
