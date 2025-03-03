The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

Trump administration weighs sanctions relief for Russia, Reuters reports

by Olena Goncharova March 3, 2025 10:57 PM 3 min read
Russian servicemen stand with the Kremlin's Spasskaya tower and Saint Basil's cathedral before the Victory Day military parade rehearsal in central Moscow, Russia, on April 27, 2023. (Kirill Kudryavtsev / AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The United States is preparing a proposal to potentially ease sanctions on Russia as President Donald Trump works to restore diplomatic ties and negotiate an end to the war in Ukraine, a U.S. official and another source familiar with the discussions told Reuters.

The White House has directed the State and Treasury departments to compile a list of sanctions that could be lifted. U.S. officials plan to use this list in upcoming talks with Russian representatives as part of a broader strategy to improve economic and political relations with Moscow.

Sanctions officials are now drafting a proposal that would remove restrictions on specific Russian individuals and entities, including oligarchs, the sources said.

While internal government offices routinely prepare such options, the White House’s direct request signals a serious consideration of sanctions relief as part of a potential agreement with the Kremlin.

The administration has not specified what it expects in return.

Trump has moved quickly to shift U.S. policy on Russia. He called Russian President Vladimir Putin on Feb. 12, then sent U.S. representatives to meet with Russian officials in Saudi Arabia and Turkey.

In January, Trump had warned that he would increase sanctions if Moscow refused to negotiate an end to the war. However, members of his administration have since acknowledged the possibility of lifting economic restrictions.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, in a Feb. 20 interview with Bloomberg Television, suggested that Russia could see sanctions relief depending on its approach to negotiations. Trump himself told reporters on Feb. 26 that easing sanctions remained an option.

The White House requested a potential sanctions relief plan before Trump extended a state of emergency last week over the war in Ukraine, the sources said. The state of emergency, first imposed in 2014 after Russia annexed Crimea, allows the U.S. government to sanction individuals and organizations involved in the war.

Despite Russia’s ability to sustain a wartime economy through increased military spending and industrial production, experts say it remains vulnerable and in need of Western relief.

The Kremlin has expressed interest in economic cooperation, particularly in rare earth metals. Putin recently suggested potential collaboration with the U.S. in that sector.

Trump has also sought a minerals deal with Ukraine, which has significant lithium and rare earth metal reserves, as a way to offset the billions of dollars in American aid. However, his meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky on Feb. 28 ended without an agreement.

Author: Olena Goncharova

