Zelensky, Trump may meet in Washington next week

by Kateryna Denisova February 7, 2025 9:36 PM 2 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky and U.S. President Donald Trump during a meeting in New York, United States, on Sept. 27, 2024. (Alex Kent/Getty Images)
President Volodymyr Zelensky may meet with his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump next week in Washington, Trump said on Feb. 7.

"I will probably be meeting with President Zelensky next week, and I will probably be talking to President (Vladimir) Putin. I'd like to see the war end," said the American leader during a press conference with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.

Trump vowed to bring Kyiv and Moscow to the negotiating table and swiftly end the full-scale war that nears its third anniversary.

He also said he wants to meet with Putin "very quickly" after his inauguration. The Kremlin welcomed Trump's comments but added that no preparations were currently underway for the meeting.

Trump and Zelensky are discussing Ukraine's underground rare earths and "other things," according to the U.S. president.

Previously, Trump said that Washington was seeking Ukrainian rare earths in exchange for aid. Kyiv is open to mining with its partners, Zelensky said.

It’s unclear exactly what Trump meant by "rare earths and other things." Ukraine is home to 20 of the world’s critical minerals and metals, like titanium, used in the aerospace and defense industries, and lithium, an essential component of electric vehicle batteries.

"We want security. Because as you know, Europe is putting up much less than us (the U.S.)," Trump said.

The meeting between Zelensky and Trump can take place as the U.S. prepares to present a long-awaited plan to end Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine.

Keith Kellogg, the U.S. special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, said that the plan will be introduced by Trump, but did not specify a timeline.

Author: Kateryna Denisova
