End war 'as quickly as possible' — US defense secretary outlines Ramstein aims

This audio is created with AI assistance

The United States has a key message for the upcoming Ramstein-format summit in Brussels: end the war in Ukraine "as quickly as possible," U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said on Feb. 7.

The Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG) will convene on Feb. 12, with the U.K. replacing the U.S. as host for the first time. It is also the group's first meeting since U.S. President Donald Trump took office on Jan. 20.

Hegseth will attend the UDCG summit as part of a tour of Germany, Belgium, and Poland, according to a Pentagon statement published Feb. 7.

At the summit, the defense secretary aims to "reiterate President Trump's commitment for a diplomatic end to the war in Ukraine as quickly as possible," the statement read.

"He will also highlight the need for increased European leadership on security assistance to Ukraine."

The UDCG includes more than 50 countries, including all 32 NATO members. Formed in April 2022, the coalition coordinates international military aid to Ukraine, typically meeting at the U.S. Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

At the previous Ramstein summit, discussions focused on strengthening Ukraine's air defenses and bolstering domestic defense production.

The transition of power in Washington and expected changes in U.S. policy on Ukraine cast doubt on the future of the Ramstein summit. Trump has said he wants Europe to play a greater role in Ukraine's defense, and some of Ramstein's former functions have already been transferred to NATO control.

Trump has also signaled ambivalence regarding ongoing U.S. military aid to Kyiv and has repeatedly promised to secure a swift "deal" to end the war. Previously allocated weapons packages from the U.S. are about to run out, and neither Trump nor Congress have approved new arms shipments to Ukraine.

While Kyiv's best hopes for continued U.S. military assistance may lie in a possible rare earth elements deal, European allies have pledged to ramp up their support for Ukraine.

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi said on Feb. 7 that the upcoming Ramstein summit will yield important decisions on air defense systems and investment in Ukraine's defense industry.

Hegseth, a military veteran and former Fox News host, was confirmed as defense secretary on Jan. 24, after U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance cast a tie-breaking vote to secure his appointment. Hegseth was among Trump's most controversial nominees, both due to inexperience and multiple allegations of professional misconduct and sexual assault.