Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
News Feed

Trump administration escalates purge of senior US intelligence officials, Economist reports

2 min read
Avatar
by Olena Goncharova
Trump administration escalates purge of senior US intelligence officials, Economist reports
Donald Trump speaks during his campaign rally at the Trump National Doral Golf Club in Doral, Florida, U.S. on July 9, 2024. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

A senior CIA officer who oversaw Russia analysis has been stripped of her security clearance, part of a sweeping removal of 37 serving and former officials accused of "betray[ing] their oath to the Constitution," the Economist reported on Aug. 21.

The officer, who served as the CIA’s top Russia and Eurasia analyst during the 2016 election and helped produce the report detailing Moscow’s interference on behalf of Donald Trump, was among the most senior career officials targeted. Shelby Pierson and Vinh Nguyen, who also worked on the 2016 assessment, were similarly purged. Tulsi Gabbard, the director of national intelligence, confirmed the revocations on Aug. 19.

The unprecedented action has rattled the intelligence community. "To lose a clearance is a 'career ender,'" former CIA officer Larry Pfeiffer told the Economist. He lost his own clearance in January. "Even the cleaning crews have clearance." Current and former officials told the outlet that the move would deter analysts from speaking "truth to power" in future.

The purge comes amid broader efforts by the Trump administration to punish officials and rewrite assessments critical of the president. In April, Gabbard aides reportedly pressed analysts to alter an assessment of the Tren de Aragua criminal group to align with Trump’s policy. In June, Trump publicly attacked Defense Intelligence Agency reports contradicting his claims about Iranian nuclear facilities.

Many of those stripped of access had only tangential links to Russia. Nguyen, once chief data scientist at the National Security Agency (NSA), was praised as "the most thoughtful person on AI in the federal government" only weeks before his dismissal. General Tim Haugh, the NSA’s director, and April Doss, its top lawyer, were also fired this year. Others appeared on a list compiled by far-right activist Laura Loomer, published in July.

This campaign has extended to legal action. John Ratcliffe, now CIA director, referred former agency chief John Brennan to the FBI for allegedly lying to Congress. The Justice Department has also opened a probe into former FBI director James Comey. Both Brennan and Comey played central roles in the 2016 Russia investigation.

On Aug. 20, Gabbard announced she would halve the staff of the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, created after 9/11 to coordinate America’s 18 intelligence agencies, in an effort to "root out deep state actors."

Russia opposes European troops in Ukraine under Trump-backed security guarantees, Lavrov says
Sending European troops to Ukraine as part of security guarantees would amount to “foreign military intervention,” which Moscow won’t support, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Aug. 21.
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Article image
Donald TrumpRussiaUnited StatesTulsi GabbardElection Interference
Avatar
Olena Goncharova

Head of North America desk

Olena Goncharova is the Head of North America desk at The Kyiv Independent, where she has previously worked as a development manager and Canadian correspondent. She first joined the Kyiv Post, Ukraine's oldest English-language newspaper, as a staff writer in January 2012 and became the newspaper’s Canadian correspondent in June 2018. She is based in Edmonton, Alberta. Olena has a master’s degree in publishing and editing from the Institute of Journalism in Taras Shevchenko National University in Kyiv. Olena was a 2016 Alfred Friendly Press Partners fellow who worked for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette for six months. The program is administered by the University of Missouri School of Journalism in Columbia.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Friday, August 22
Friday, August 22
Show More

Editors' Picks