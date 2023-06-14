Russia launches missile attack at Odesa overnight

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia attacked the southern city of Odesa overnight on June 14 with Kalibr cruise missiles, two of which were shot down by the city's air defenses, according to preliminary information from the Ukrainian military's Southern Command.

In a post on Facebook the command said that following the attack, a "fire was reported near a business center and that the warehouse of a retail chain was hit" by the attack.

Information on casualties and the full extent of the damage caused by the missile strike is still being determined by the authorities, the post read.

Explosions were heard in Odesa at around 2:30 a.m. local time on July 14, after which fire and large amounts of smoke were reported.

A Russian missile attack on Kryvyi Rih on June 13 killed 11 people and injured 36 others. More than 70 residential buildings were also damaged as a result of the missile strike, as well as three schools, three buildings of two other educational institutions, and a dormitory.