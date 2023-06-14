Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Russia launches missile attack at Odesa overnight

by Liliane Bivings June 14, 2023 5:36 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia attacked the southern city of Odesa overnight on June 14 with Kalibr cruise missiles, two of which were shot down by the city's air defenses, according to preliminary information from the Ukrainian military's Southern Command.

In a post on Facebook the command said that following the attack, a "fire was reported near a business center and that the warehouse of a retail chain was hit" by the attack.

Information on casualties and the full extent of the damage caused by the missile strike is still being determined by the authorities, the post read.

Explosions were heard in Odesa at around 2:30 a.m. local time on July 14, after which fire and large amounts of smoke were reported.

A Russian missile attack on Kryvyi Rih on June 13 killed 11 people and injured 36 others. More than 70 residential buildings were also damaged as a result of the missile strike, as well as three schools, three buildings of two other educational institutions, and a dormitory.

Ukraine war latest: Russian missile attack on Kryvyi Rih kills 11, injures 36
Key Developments on June 13: * Russian missile attack on Kryvyi Rih kills 11, injures 36 * US, UK announce major defense packages for Ukraine * Stoltenberg says Ukraine already making gains in counteroffensive * Fourteen EU member states provide aid to Ukraine following Kakhovka dam disaster *…
The Kyiv IndependentKate Tsurkan
Author: Liliane Bivings
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.