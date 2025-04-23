The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, United States, War, Volodymyr Zelensky, Peace Talks
Edit post

'This is a very dangerous moment' — Zelensky warns against US withdrawal from peace effort

by Kateryna Hodunova April 23, 2025 12:54 PM 2 min read
Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine's president, at a meeting on the Ukraine Compact during the NATO Summit in Washington, D.C., U.S., on July 11, 2024. (Chris Kleponis/CNP/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine does not want the U.S. to withdraw from peace talks on ending Russia's full-scale invasion, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on April 22 during a press conference.

Zelensky's statement comes as Washington has announced it is ready to withdraw from the talks if Ukraine and Russia do not conclude a peace deal soon.

"This is a very dangerous moment. I don't think it sends a very good signal if the U.S. pulls out. We really hope that President (Donald) Trump will support Ukraine and put pressure on Russia," Zelensky said.

Zelensky also stressed that Ukraine is an ally of the U.S., while Russia is an enemy.

Earlier, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the U.S. will cease its attempts to negotiate a peace deal between Ukraine and Russia in the following days if there is no signal that an agreement is reachable.

Rubio added that Trump is interested in reaching a deal but has other priorities as well.

The final version of Trump's peace plan, which he wants Russia and Ukraine to sign off on, requires significant concessions from the latter.

According to the peace proposal, the United States would de jure recognize Russia's control over occupied Crimea and de facto accept Russia's partial occupation of Ukrainian territories in Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.

Kyiv must also give up its aspirations to join NATO.

Zelensky has already ruled out recognizing Crimea as Russian territory, after which U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff moved to skip the London meeting on April 23.

The expected ministerial summit was then suspended, with the London meeting downgraded to a lower level.

Trump hopes to ‘end war’ this week. Here’s what you need to know
U.S. President Donald Trump declared that Russia and Ukraine could reach a war-ending deal “this week,” as his team threatens that Washington could ditch the peace talks efforts if no step is taken in the near future. “Both will then start to do big business with the United States
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
Author: Kateryna Hodunova

Most popular

News Feed

8:08 PM
Video

Ukrainians react to US proposal of recognizing Crimea as Russian.

The U.S. media outlet Axios reported on April 23 that the U.S. President Donald Trump administration's final proposal for ending the Russia-Ukraine war included the U.S. de jure recognizing Russia's annexation of Crimea and de facto recognizing its control of other occupied Ukrainian territories. We asked Kyiv residents for their reactions to the U.S. proposal.
7:21 PM  (Updated: )

Trump says 'nobody is asking' Ukraine to recognize Crimea as Russian.

"Nobody is asking (President Volodymyr) Zelensky to recognize Crimea as Russian Territory, but if he wants Crimea, why didn’t they fight for it eleven years ago when it was handed over to Russia without a shot being fired?" U.S. President Donald Trump wrote.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.