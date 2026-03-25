The success of Ukraine's drone industry, explained.

The Kyiv Independent’s Kollen Post sits down with Oleksandr Yakovenko, founder of TAF Industries, to discuss how his company went from wartime volunteer logistics to becoming one of Ukraine’s largest drone manufacturers. Yakovenko explains how TAF began by helping the military with transport and imports in the first months of Russia’s full-scale invasion, how failed early efforts evolved into industrial-scale FPV drone production, and how Ukraine’s wartime procurement system helped rapidly expand the country’s mil-tech sector. He also discusses the challenges of scaling production across multiple locations under Russian attack, adapting drones to different front-line needs, and why he believes Ukraine’s wartime manufacturing experience can become a major export after the war.