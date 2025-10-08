Taiwan ready to halt Russian naphtha purchases if EU requests, minister says

Taiwan's private oil refineries are prepared to stop buying Russian naphtha if the European Union requests it, Taiwanese Economy Minister Kung Ming-hsin said on Oct. 8, according to Reuters.

The statement underscores Taiwan's alignment with Western sanctions aimed at cutting Russia's fossil fuel revenues, which remain a primary source of funding for its war against Ukraine.

While the country's state-owned firms stopped buying Russian energy in 2023, private refineries have continued purchasing naphtha — a key petrochemical feedstock — mostly through open tenders.

Kung confirmed that his ministry held talks with Formosa Petrochemical, Asia's largest naphtha importer, and consulted with the EU about future compliance.

"We will respect and abide by EU and G7 norms," Kung said.

"According to what I understand, next year the EU might say no more purchases... If the EU says next year, no more purchases, then they will make no more purchases."

A group of non-governmental organizations, including the Center for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA), recently criticized Taiwan's ongoing naphtha imports from Russia.

The groups reported that Taiwan's purchases surged sixfold between 2022 and the first half of 2025, reaching 1.9 million tons and generating $1.7 billion in mineral extraction tax revenues for Moscow.

The generated sum was sufficient to finance 170,000 Russian Gerbera drones, used in air strikes against Ukraine

India and Taiwan were the top destinations for Russian naphtha exports this year, as low prices and strong regional demand attracted buyers, Reuters earlier reported.

Taipei, previously second to India in naphtha imports, recently moved into first place.

Taiwan has consistently condemned Russia's invasion and voiced support for Ukraine's sovereignty. Despite lacking formal diplomatic ties, Taipei has provided humanitarian assistance and backed international sanctions against Moscow.

China considers the island part of its territory and has ramped up military pressure in recent years. The Washington Post recently reported that Russia has been helping China prepare for a possible invasion of Taiwan, including by arming and training Chinese airborne troops.