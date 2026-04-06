KI logo
War

Syrsky visits front-line hotspot in contested corner of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

2 min read
PreferKyiv Independent Logoon Google
Avatar
by Kollen Post
Syrsky visits front-line hotspot in contested corner of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky visits Ukrainian troops on the Oleksandrivka and Pokrovsk fronts amid continued fighting in Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk oblasts. Photo: Oleksandr Syrsky/Telegram

Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrsky recently visited positions along the front line.

"I regularly work with soldiers in the hottest parts of the front line," Syrsky wrote in an April 5 Telegram post. He referred specifically to Pokrovsk, in the northwest of Donetsk Oblast, and to Oleksandrivka, a rural settlement in a corner of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast that Russian forces entered last summer.

Ukraine has been fighting to clear Russian soldiers from the latter oblast entirely in fierce fighting that picked up in January.

"In the course of this operation we have renewed control over 480 square kilometers of territory, eight municipalities in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast and four in Zaporizhzhya Oblast," Syrsky wrote.

Article image
Ukraine’s Dnipropetrovsk Oblast (Nizar al-Rifai/The Kyiv Independent)

President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on April 6 that Syrsky had debriefed him on the Oleksandrivka and Pokrovsk sectors.

"Right there are concentrated the greatest energies of the Russian army, and consequently, our opposition," Zelensky wrote. "I'm thankful to all of our units for the palpable results in striking the enemy."

Complicating Ukraine's counteroffensive in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast and around Oleksandrivka is an expanding drone-imposed gray zone, rendering even territory that has been "liberated" uninhabitable.

read also

Battlefield analysis: What Ukraine’s recent front-line gains really mean
Ukraine has survived its toughest winter yet during the full-scale war, but now it must face the spring. Across the front line, as the weather warms, the ground hardens, and spring foliage returns to the tree lines and forests of Ukraine’s east, conditions for mounting assault operations improve in turn. In the spring campaign of 2026 — the fifth of the full-scale war — there are no more illusions, not in Ukraine nor in the international arena, that U.S.-mediated “peace negotiations” with Russ
The Kyiv IndependentFrancis Farrell
Oleksandr SyrskyiVolodymyr ZelenskyDnipropetrovsk Oblast
Avatar
Kollen Post

Defense Industry Reporter

Kollen Post is the defense industry reporter at the Kyiv Independent. Based in Kyiv, he covers weapons production and defense tech. Originally from western Michigan, he speaks Russian and Ukrainian. His work has appeared in Radio Free Europe, Fortune, Breaking Defense, the Cipher Brief, the Foreign Policy Research Institute, FT’s Sifted, and Science Magazine. He holds a BA from Vanderbilt University.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Monday, April 6
Show More

Editors' Picks