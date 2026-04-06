Syrsky visits front-line hotspot in contested corner of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrsky recently visited positions along the front line.

"I regularly work with soldiers in the hottest parts of the front line," Syrsky wrote in an April 5 Telegram post. He referred specifically to Pokrovsk, in the northwest of Donetsk Oblast, and to Oleksandrivka, a rural settlement in a corner of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast that Russian forces entered last summer.

Ukraine has been fighting to clear Russian soldiers from the latter oblast entirely in fierce fighting that picked up in January.

"In the course of this operation we have renewed control over 480 square kilometers of territory, eight municipalities in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast and four in Zaporizhzhya Oblast," Syrsky wrote.

Ukraine’s Dnipropetrovsk Oblast (Nizar al-Rifai/The Kyiv Independent)

President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on April 6 that Syrsky had debriefed him on the Oleksandrivka and Pokrovsk sectors.

"Right there are concentrated the greatest energies of the Russian army, and consequently, our opposition," Zelensky wrote. "I'm thankful to all of our units for the palpable results in striking the enemy."

Complicating Ukraine's counteroffensive in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast and around Oleksandrivka is an expanding drone-imposed gray zone, rendering even territory that has been "liberated" uninhabitable.