Syria's Al-Sharaa to meet Putin in his first Russia visit

Syrian President Ahmed Al-Sharaa will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin on Oct. 15 on his first official trip to Russia, the state-run Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported.

Al-Sharaa and Putin are expected to discuss regional and international developments, as well as ways to deepen bilateral cooperation, according to SANA.

The visit comes as Moscow seeks to strengthen ties with the new leadership in Damascus after the toppling of Russia's ally, dictator Bashar al-Assad, in December 2024.

Al-Sharaa held a phone call with Putin last February, during which the Kremlin's chief "reaffirmed Russia's support for Syria's unity, sovereignty and stability," SANA wrote.

Putin also reportedly voiced readiness to reconsider agreements signed with the deposed Assad regime and stressed the need to lift sanctions on Syria.

Moscow was set to hold a Russia-Arab summit on Oct. 15, but reportedly canceled the event after only a few leaders, including Al-Sharaa, confirmed their attendance.

The snub came after Russia also failed to secure an invitation to the signing of a Gaza peace deal in Egypt on Oct. 13, co-chaired by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Russia has backed the Assad regime in the Syrian civil war while maintaining military bases in the country. The Syrian dictator fled to Russia after his ousting in a lightning rebel offensive led by Al-Sharaa, a former Al Qaeda affiliate, in late 2024.

Despite the past Russian support for Assad, Al-Sharaa has said he aims to maintain a stable relationship with Moscow.

Syria's new president also sought to develop ties with the West. Following his meeting with Trump in Saudi Arabia in May, Washington eased some of the sanctions on Syria, while the EU lifted all previously imposed economic restrictions.