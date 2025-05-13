Become a member
Tuesday, May 13
Syrian leader reportedly proposes Ukraine-style minerals deal to Trump to ease sanctions

2 min read
Avatar
by Martin Fornusek
Syrian leader reportedly proposes Ukraine-style minerals deal to Trump to ease sanctions
Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa holds a speech at the National Dialogue Conference on February 25, 2025, in Damascus, Syria. (Ali Haj Suleiman/Getty Images)

U.S. President Donald Trump is considering easing sanctions on Syria as its leader, President Ahmed al-Sharaa, proposed signing a minerals agreement and building a Trump Tower in Damascus, the Times reported on May 12.

Al-Sharaa is reportedly offering a deal that would give U.S. companies access to Syria's natural wealth, reminiscent of the minerals agreement Washington recently signed with Kyiv.

The new Syrian leader, who assumed power following the ousting of Russian-backed dictator Bashar al-Assad in a rebel offensive last December, has moved to end Syria's years of isolation and crippling international sanctions.

Al-Sharaa, a former Al-Qaeda affiliate who remains designated as a terrorist by the U.S., is reportedly seeking a meeting with Trump during the latter's visit to Saudi Arabia this week, though no such meeting has been confirmed.

Trump suggested on May 12 that he might ease some of the Assad-era sanctions imposed on Syria, explaining he wants to give the country a "fresh start."

The U.S. and Ukraine signed the minerals agreement on April 30 after months-long, contentious negotiations. Initial plans to sign the deal in late February even collapsed following a heated White House argument between Trump and President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The deal establishes a Reconstruction Investment Fund jointly managed by Kyiv and Washington and gives the U.S. special access to projects developing Ukraine's vast deposits of critical minerals, including lithium, titanium, and rare earth elements.

Avatar
Martin Fornusek

Senior News Editor

Martin Fornusek is a news editor at the Kyiv Independent. He has previously worked as a news content editor at the media company Newsmatics and is a contributor to Euromaidan Press. He was also volunteering as an editor and translator at the Czech-language version of Ukraïner. Martin studied at Masaryk University in Brno, Czechia, holding a bachelor's degree in security studies and history and a master's degree in conflict and democracy studies.

