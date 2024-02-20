Skip to content
News Feed, Sweden, Ukraine, Western aid
Sweden unveils its largest defense aid package for Ukraine worth $682 million

by Martin Fornusek February 20, 2024 10:24 AM 2 min read
Swedish Defense Minister Pal Jonson (2R) announcing a new defense aid package for Ukraine during a press conference on Feb. 20, 2024. (Minister Pal Jonson/X)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Sweden will provide Ukraine with military support worth 7.1 billion Swedish kronor ($682 million), Swedish Defense Minister Pal Jonson said on Feb. 20 when announcing Stockholm's largest aid package to date.

This brings the total value of Swedish military assistance to Ukraine since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion in 2022 to 30 billion Swedish kronor ($2.88 billion).

The latest tranche will include 10 CB 90 combat boats, 20 group boats, and underwater weapons, Jonson said.

Ukraine will also receive artillery ammunition worth 2 billion Swedish kronor ($192 million), RBS 70 man-portable air defense systems (MANPADS), anti-tank missiles, Carl Gustaf grenade launchers, hand grenades, and medical supplies, the SVT public broadcaster reported.

"This aid package will add ~1 billion (Swedish kronor, $96 million) to the Swedish-Danish joint procurement of CV90s to Ukraine. This means that Sweden and Denmark will jointly invest 4 billion (Swedish kronor, ~$385 million) towards this goal," Jonson revealed.

The minister noted that the "package meets some of Ukraine's most pressing needs and is in line with the military capability coalitions that are taking shape within the Ukraine Defence Contact Group."

"Ukraine is not only defending its own freedom but that of all of Europe. Sweden will stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes. Russia cannot be allowed to win this war," Jonson said.

While not a NATO member, Stockholm plays an important role in the pro-Ukraine coalition. Swedish contributions to Kyiv have included Archer self-propelled artillery systems, CV90 infantry fighting vehicles, and Swedish variants of Leopard 2 tanks: Strv 122.

Sweden unveiled its previous package in October 2023, worth 2.2 billion Swedish kronor ($211 million) and consisting of artillery ammunition, spare parts, infantry equipment, and communications equipment.

Ukraine has also shown interest in Swedish-made Saab JAS 39 Gripen fighter jets, although Sweden has been hesitant to supply the aircraft so far, arguing it first needs to finalize its NATO bid.

Author: Martin Fornusek
7:08 AM

North Korean media: Putin gifts car to Kim Jong Un.

Russian President Vladimir Putin gave his North Korean counterpart Kim Jong Un a car to signify their "special personal relations," the state-controlled Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Feb. 20.
4:44 AM

Canada to donate over 800 drones to Ukraine.

The SkyRangers come equipped with autonomous navigation systems and can carry payloads, including munitions, of up to 3.5 kilograms. They are designed for surveillance and reconaissance missions.
