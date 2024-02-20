Media: Sweden to unveil its largest military aid package for Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Swedish government will announce a military aid package worth 7.1 billion Swedish kronor ($682 million), the country's largest contribution to date, the Swedish newspaper Dagens Nyheter (DN) reported on Feb. 19.

The Nordic country's defense support for Kyiv since the outbreak of the full-scale Russian invasion in February 2022 has already amounted to 22.2 billion Swedish kronor ($2.13 billion).

The upcoming 15th package is to be announced during a press conference on Feb. 20 by Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and Defense Minister Pal Jonson, DN said.

The tranche is reportedly meant to include materiel from the Swedish Armed Forces' stocks. Additional funds will also be allocated to replace arms already sent to Ukraine and to be able to obtain equipment more quickly when needed, according to the outlet.

The exact content of the package remains unclear.

While not a NATO member, Stockholm plays an important role in the pro-Ukraine coalition. Swedish contributions to Kyiv have included Archer self-propelled artillery systems, CV90 infantry fighting vehicles, and Swedish variants of Leopard 2 tanks: Strv 122.

Sweden unveiled its previous package in October 2023, worth 2.2 billion Swedish kronor ($211 million) and consisting of artillery ammunition, spare parts, infantry equipment, and communications equipment.

Ukraine has also shown interest in Swedish-made Saab JAS 39 Gripen fighter jets, although Sweden has been hesitant to supply the aircraft so far.

Jonson told the Kyiv Independent last week that Stockholm is open to the possibility of supplying modern jets to Ukraine once Sweden finalizes its NATO bid.

Sweden applied to join NATO in 2022, shortly after the start of the Russian full-scale invasion, but the process has been long delayed by Hungary and Turkey.

After the Turkish parliament finally ratified Sweden's bid earlier this year, Budapest remains as the only holdout.