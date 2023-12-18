Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Sweden, Denmark plan to jointly supply additional CV90 vehicles to Ukraine

by Martin Fornusek December 19, 2023 12:04 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian servicemen check their Sweden made CV90 armored infantry combat vehicle on a position pointing in the Bakhmut axis in Donetsk Oblast on Nov. 27, 2023. (Genya Savilov/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The defense ministers of Sweden and Denmark signed a memorandum to jointly donate additional Swedish-made CV90 infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine, the Swedish Defense Ministry announced on Dec. 18.

Stockholm provided Kyiv with 50 pieces of this modern armored vehicle earlier this year. Sweden and Ukraine also agreed in August to cooperate in the production and servicing of CV90s.

According to the declaration of intent signed by Swedish Defense Minister Pal Jonson and his Danish counterpart Troels Lund Poulsen, Denmark will initially contribute 1.8 billion Danish kroner ($264 million).

These funds will help finance the already initiated delivery of the 50 CV90s and support the production of new vehicles, as well as spare parts, ammunition, and maintenance.

"This is an important step to support Ukraine's defense forces together with Denmark... Combat vehicle 90 (CV90) has been, and is, a significant addition to Ukraine's defense since Sweden donated 50 vehicles earlier this year," Jonson said.

The production and delivery will be carried out under a cooperation framework set up between Sweden and Ukraine in July this year.

"The current bilateral agreement is an important contribution to our joint ambition to continue to support Ukraine's freedom struggle," Poulsen commented.

Last week, the Danish government proposed a new military aid package for Ukraine worth $1.1 billion, containing tanks, ammunition, drones, and more.

Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

7:03 PM

Estonia expels Russian head of church.

The Estonian government did not extend the residence permit of Metropolitan Yevgeniy of the Estonian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate, forcing him to leave by Feb. 6, the ERR public broadcaster reported on Jan. 18.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
1:07 PM

Ukraine to prioritize restoring air travel.

Ukraine is working with its partners to restore air travel as quickly as possible, Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Rostyslav Shurma said at a panel discussion at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Jan. 18.
7:31 AM

Ukraine indicts pro-Russian former prime minister.

Ukraine's former Prime Minister Mykola Azarov has been indicted on charges of justifying Russia's invasion and advocating for the overthrow of the Ukrainian constitution, the Prosecutor General's Office announced on Jan. 18. The Prosecutor General's Office blurred the image of the accused, with Ukrainian media confirming it was Azarov who was indicted.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.