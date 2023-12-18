Sweden, Denmark plan to jointly supply additional CV90 vehicles to Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

The defense ministers of Sweden and Denmark signed a memorandum to jointly donate additional Swedish-made CV90 infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine, the Swedish Defense Ministry announced on Dec. 18.

Stockholm provided Kyiv with 50 pieces of this modern armored vehicle earlier this year. Sweden and Ukraine also agreed in August to cooperate in the production and servicing of CV90s.

According to the declaration of intent signed by Swedish Defense Minister Pal Jonson and his Danish counterpart Troels Lund Poulsen, Denmark will initially contribute 1.8 billion Danish kroner ($264 million).

These funds will help finance the already initiated delivery of the 50 CV90s and support the production of new vehicles, as well as spare parts, ammunition, and maintenance.

"This is an important step to support Ukraine's defense forces together with Denmark... Combat vehicle 90 (CV90) has been, and is, a significant addition to Ukraine's defense since Sweden donated 50 vehicles earlier this year," Jonson said.

The production and delivery will be carried out under a cooperation framework set up between Sweden and Ukraine in July this year.

"The current bilateral agreement is an important contribution to our joint ambition to continue to support Ukraine's freedom struggle," Poulsen commented.

Last week, the Danish government proposed a new military aid package for Ukraine worth $1.1 billion, containing tanks, ammunition, drones, and more.